Tyler Stites and Skylar Schneider win Gastown GP

American Tyler Stites of Tucson, Ariz., dominated the 2024 Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix with a solo victory, a rare achievement in the event’s history. It’s been 20 years since a rider has won solo, according to the organizers. Racing for Project Echelon, Stites broke away with four laps remaining on the 42-lap, 60 km course, securing the win in front of over 20,000 spectators. His aggressive tactics paid off, earning him not only the $12,000 prize but also multiple prime victories.

“This race is tough, with its bumpy pavement and tricky incline on Water Street,” said Stites, whose win further highlights a successful season that includes ten podium finishes and a second place at the U.S. national time trial championship.

In the women’s event, Skylar Schneider of Miami Blazers described her victory as “incredible.” The 25-year-old from Milwaukee, Wis., made a decisive move in the final lap of the 30-lap, 48 km race, securing the $12,000 prize.

After the race, officials awarded dual third-place finishes to Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa, Ont. (Team Goldman Sachs ETF’s), and Katja Verkerk of Victoria, B.C. (Physical Culture).