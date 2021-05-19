U.S. cycling champion Gwen Inglis killed on a training ride by a driver

On Sunday, May 16, 46-year-0ld U.S. national champion Gwen Inglis was killed while out on a training ride in Lakewood, Colorado, near her home. Inglis and her husband were riding eastbound in the bike lane around 10 a.m. when the driver, Ryan Scott Montoya, 29, of Denver, struck her with a compact sedan. She was transported to the local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Montoya was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide involving DUI or DUID, according to jail records.

“One of their best”

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Gwen Inglis,” USA Cycling tweeted. “We are sending our thoughts to Gwen’s family during this difficult time.”

We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Gwen Inglis. The Masters Road Race National Champion was hit by a driver on her training ride Sunday morning and later passed away at the hospital. We are sending our thoughts to Gwen's family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/5elhU027Iu — USA Cycling (@usacycling) May 17, 2021

The reigning 45-49 age group road race U.S. national champion last raced on April 24 and finishedd eighth in the Pueblo, Colorado Pueblo Classic – Steel City Road Race. Inglis rode with Black Swift/Cycleton Cycling Team and formally raced for Stages Cycling Team.

“Colorado cycling lost one of their best yesterday,” the Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado said in a statement. “There are few words that can express the feeling of loss for any of our cycling community, and Gwen was a particularly special person. She was a multiple National and State Champion on the bike and very well known across the cycling community in Colorado. Even more impressive was her character off the bike.”

“Knowing Gwen, you would immediately be aware of her strongest qualities. She consistently brought joy into all her relationships, and she openly accepted everyone.”

#BeLikeGwen

Cyclists and others are showing their support and mourning Inglis by using the hashtag #BeLikeGwen. On Wednesday, friends, family and members of the cycling community came together for the installation of a ghost bike beside the bike lane where she was struck. “This road has the biggest shoulder, and we’ve all ridden this a thousand times,” Michale Inglis, Gwen’s husband told CBSN Denver. “It only takes once, one individual, to change and devastate everybody’s lives.”