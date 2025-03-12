U.S. Department of Transportation to pause and review all future bike lane grants

If you’re from Ontario, this may sound familiar. According to USA Streetsblog, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has told ‘officials to stop action on all Biden-era discretionary grants to build bike lanes and other ‘green infrastructure’ so the agency can review the projects for possible removal.’”

To review upcoming projects

Housing and transportation advocate Yonah Freemark posted a shot of the news. He confirmed that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary’s office sent an email to DOT agencies instructing them to review competitively awarded—but not yet fully obligated—projects under Biden that include: green infrastructure, bike infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, and projects related to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

According to his post on Bluesky, the DOT wants to revise each project and/or cancel them. The current administration has already been trying to undo several actions of the previous government led by President Biden, including efforts to reduce transportation emissions.

“The focus of this review is to identify project scope and activities that are allocating funding to advance climate, equity, and other priorities counter to the Administration’s executive orders,” the memo read. Although the review will assess projects individually, it will also look at grants “whose primary purpose is bicycle infrastructure.”

USDOT Secretary’s office sent an email to DOT agencies instructing them to review competitively awarded—but not yet fully obligated—projects under Biden that include:

—Green infra

—Bike infra

—EV infra

—Project purpose to reduce greenhouse gas emissions DOT wants to revise project scopes or cancel. [image or embed] — Yonah Freemark (@yonahfreemark.com) March 12, 2025 at 10:14 AM

Sounds familiar

Here in Canada, similar actions are jeopardizing both current and future bike lanes. Cyclists led by Cycle Toronto are seeking an injunction to delay the removal of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge, and University until their legal challenge is heard in April. A hearing began Tuesday at the Ontario Superior Court. The province has assured no lanes will be removed before March 20. The removal plan, fast-tracked through Bill 212 in late 2024, aims to “ease congestion.” Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria called the bike lanes a failure, saying their removal would “free up” key roads.

Cycle Toronto is challenging Bill 212 in court, arguing it violates cyclists’ Charter rights, and is seeking an injunction to delay bike lane removal until the case is heard in April. The city estimates removal costs at $48 million, a figure Premier Doug Ford disputes. Critics say removing lanes won’t ease congestion but will endanger cyclists, and Ford’s claim that bike lanes hinder emergency services has been debunked. The government relied on outdated data suggesting bike commuters clog roads, though a Toronto poll found 10 per cent commute by bike and 70 per cent use bikes for errands or recreation. Critics argue the removal funds should go toward healthcare and transit instead.

d.js” charset=”utf-8″>