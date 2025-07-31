UAE boss: ‘Pogačar is cycling perfection’

For Joxean Fernández Matxin, team manager at UAE Team Emirates, a fourth Tour de France victory for Tadej Pogačar marks yet another milestone in a project that has been meticulously planned from the top down. But even after another yellow jersey, Matxin is convinced the 26-year-old still hasn’t reached his ceiling. (Which should put fear into every living pro cyclist right now, tbh.)

“In every way, I’d give our Tour performance a strong A,” he told AS in a recent interview. “It wasn’t an A+ because of João Almeida’s crash. I’m convinced he would have made the podium, or at least fought for it. That crash cost us an individual result and maybe the team classification too.”

The Spanish team boss said UAE Emirates pulled off two things at the Tour. Not only a tactical masterclass but a psychological strike, with Pogačar landing early blows in the Caen time trial and again on Hautacam. “

That was a decisive moment—psychologically and in terms of time,” Matxin said. “We were afraid of those first 10 days. There was a lot of tension. But we took control even without always having the leader’s jersey.”

While Pogačar didn’t attack much in the final mountain days, Matxin said that was by design.

“When you’re four minutes ahead, you have to be coherent. He loves to race aggressively, but defending a lead isn’t always fun—for him or for the fans.”

He did say that motivation remains a key ingredient, even for a rider already cementing his place in the sport’s history. Matxin explained how the team keeps Pogačar engaged by constantly adjusting his calendar and mixing targets—trading Paris–Nice for Tirreno-Adriatico, focusing on the Tour of Flanders instead of another stage race.

“Is a monument like Flanders more exciting than waiting for someone to attack you on a mountain?” Matxin asked. “Maybe. But that doesn’t mean the Tour isn’t a goal.”

Still, Matxin insisted Pogačar doesn’t race for records. “He’s not chasing history. He’s motivated by the route, the rivals, the team. He lives in the moment.”

Asked whether Pogačar is the biggest talent he’s seen, Matxin didn’t hesitate: “Without a doubt. And the most incredible thing? He’s still improving. Our staff sees it—his trainer, his nutritionist. He’s not done yet.”

And his definition of Pogačar? “He’s cycling perfection. That’s the best way I can put it.”

The Slovenian recently announced he wouldn’t be racing the Vuelta, however. The GC contenders probably heaved a huge sigh of relief, too!