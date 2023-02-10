UAE Women’s Tour Stages 1-2: Coles-Lyster, Boilard off to great start

The UAE Women’s Tour got underway on Thursday, with a 109 km stage from Port Rashid to Dubai Harbour. Team DSM’s Charlotte Kool took the win in a bunch sprint, beating Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) and Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ).

Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lyster finished 7th in the stage, with Simone Boilard (St Michel – Mavic – Auber93) finishing 12th.

The second stage, was 133 km from Al Dhafra Castle to Al Mirfa. Wiebes and Kool swapped places in the finale, with the former taking the leader’s jersey as well. Kool’s teammate Pfeiffer Georgi rounded off the podium. Coles-Lyster finished in the bunch at 18th, with Boilard in 28th. The two Canadians sit 13th and 20th overall with two stages remaining.