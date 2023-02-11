UAE Women’s Tour: Trek-Segafredo’s Italian climbers excel on Jebel Hafeet

After two days of crosswinds and sprints, the inaugural UAE Tour Women hit the grades on Saturday. On the famed Jebel Hafeet ascent, two Trek-Segafredo Italians flew clear and both the day’s victory and a race leader’s jersey went to Elisa Longo Borghini, third overall in last year’s Women’s World Tour. Simone Boilard was the top Canadian in 24th.

“This is the way you always dream to win, together with your teammate. Today we owe a lot to Gaia Realini, for me she was the MVP of the day.” We couldn’t agree more, Elisa. 🫶 📰 https://t.co/Y5SS5wVvxE pic.twitter.com/dO00nP4gYr — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) February 11, 2023

The first two days belonged to Dutch rider Charlotte Kool of DSM and then Kool’s compatriot and one-time teammate Lorena Wiebes, who took over the race lead. Wiebes, second place overall in last year’s WorldTour, switched over to SD Worx for 2023-2025. Maggie Coles-Lyster and Simone Boilard were well placed after two stages.

After crosswinds shattered the peloton, with most of FDJ-Suez behind, a reduced group with Coles-Lyster reached the final climb of Jebel Hafeet, 10.8 km of 6.7 percent. A trio containing Longo Borghini, her Trek teammate Gaia Realini and Esmée Peperkamp (The Netherlands/Team DSM) dashed away from the others. Peperkamp submitted to the steepness and was eventually passed before the line by another Italian, Silvia Persico. Coles-Lyster sagged the climb, likely saving her legs for next day and a possible spot on the podium for the stage, on her birthday.

Longo Borghini leads her compatriot and teammate by seven seconds, Persico at +1:18. With only Sunday’s sprint stage to go, Trek-Segafredo has this wrapped up.

2023 UAE Women’s Tour, Stage 3

1) Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) 2:48:24

2) Gaia Realini (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) s.t.

3) Silvia Persico (Italy/UAE Team ADQ) +1:11

24) Simone Boilard (Canada/St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) +4:26

54) Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada/Zaaf) +15:10

2023 UAE Women’s Tour, GC

1) Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) 9:10:53

2) Gaia Realini (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) +0:07

3) Silvia Persico (Italy/UAE Team ADQ) +1:18

16) Simone Boilard (Canada/St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) +4:39

43) Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada/Zaaf) +15:23