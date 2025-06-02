UAE’s Baldato on the Giro: ‘We underestimated Simon Yates’

The 2025 Giro d’Italia is done—with Visma–Lease a Bike’s Simon Yates taking an incredible victory—and already the post-mortems have begun, notably on the part of Team UAE Emirates.

Stage 20 delivered a stunning performance from Simon Yates, who stormed into the lead and claimed the pink jersey from UAE Team Emirates’ Isaac Del Toro. As Yates launched his attack, both Richard Carapaz and Del Toro hesitated, seemingly more focused on each other than the race unfolding ahead. The Visma–Lease a Bike rider capitalized on their indecision, building a gap of four minutes and taking control of the Giro.

Del Toro, the 21-year-old from Mexico, shadowed Carapaz up the Colle delle Finestre but made no effort to chase Yates. His passive approach proved costly, and by the time the race reached Sestrière, he had relinquished the maglia rosa.

Former pro Fabio Baldato, the assistant directeur sportif at UAE, is saying the team may have made a bit of a whoopsie when it came to Yates.

“We definitely underestimated Simon,” Baldato told Italian outlet Bicisport. “He was outstanding on Saturday. Just look at his climbing times. Behind him, there was a mental and physical battle between Isaac and Richard Carapaz. Unfortunately, that’s how it went. The strongest and smartest rider won.”

Many were wondering just what happened when Yates rode away and Del Toro didn’t work with Richard Carapaz to reel him back in. Some cycling fans said Del Toro is young, lacking the experience of leading a Grand Tour. However, for former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, he said that doesn’t make sense. Some pointed out that this is Del Toro’s second Grand Tour—and first time leading one.

“Do you need experience to realize that the third place is pulling away? And that, if you stop pedaling, it’s going to take time out of you? I mean, dude, my son Macs would know. And he’s 5 years old,” he said on his podcast, Watts Occurring.

Baldato went on to say that the instructions for Del Toro were to follow Carapaz, because they expected the Ecuadorian to go all-in from the base of the climb.

“So at the start, Isaac wasn’t surprised. He responded well. But Simon was smart enough to go on the attack himself, to anticipate, and to play the other two off against each other,” he explained. “His goal was to reach the summit with Carapaz. He chose to save his energy for the final part. In the end, Isaac made that decision himself.”

Having said that, the Italian does say that the team should have maybe pushed Del Toro more.

“It hurts Isaac, me, and everyone on the team. Maybe I should have told him again: ‘You need to go now, you need to chase.’ The regret remains, but it’s easy to analyze and judge in hindsight. Isaac knew how much energy he had left. And we shouldn’t forget that he’s still very young. Carapaz has already won a Grand Tour, so there was respect — and also a bit of fear.”

Carapaz was far less forgiving to the Mexican’s Stage 20… and far more blunt.

“In the end, he lost the Giro d’Italia. He doesn’t know how to race properly,” the EF Education First rider said.

Del Toro took the white jersey and was all smiles at the podium ceremony—taking runner-up in only his second Grand Tour isn’t anything to be ashamed of, given that Juan Ayuso was the team’s designated leader. And you can be sure you’ll see even more of the Mexican superstar in the years to come.