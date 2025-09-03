UCI ‘condemns’ Vuelta protests, stresses sport must remain ‘neutral’

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) issued a strong statement Wednesday after pro-Palestinian protesters forced the neutralization of stage 11 at the Vuelta a España. This follows comments from the riders union (the CPA) and concerns from riders in the peloton.

There have been several protests thus far–including during the TTT, when protesters unfurled banners in front of the Israel – Premier Tech team, as well as during Tuesday’s stage. Wednesday’s race had no winner or podium presentations, and times were taken with three km to go.

In a statement, the governing body said it “firmly condemns the actions that led to the neutralization” of the stage, warning that cycling should not be used as a vehicle for political messaging.

“The UCI reiterates the fundamental importance of the political neutrality of sports organizations within the Olympic Movement, as well as the unifying and pacifying role of sport,” the release read. It added that major international events are meant to embody unity and dialogue while rising above political divisions.

In the statement, the UCI mentioned its commitment to neutrality, independence and autonomy in line with Olympic principles. The statement concluded by saying sport should never be “a tool for punishment.”

The incident, which followed earlier protests at this year’s race, left riders and teams concerned about safety. The UCI expressed solidarity with the peloton, stressing that cyclists must be able to practise their profession “in optimal conditions of safety and serenity.”