UCI: ‘Don’t crash solo with 3 km to go, please’

Since 2005, riders involved in a crash or mechanical issue within the last three kilometres of a stage have been automatically credited with the same time as their group, as a safety measure. This rule will no longer apply starting Jan. 1, 2025. The rule was originally one kilometre.

The latest update from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) specifies that crashes must “involve multiple riders” for the three-kilometre rule to apply. This means that a rider who falls alone will no longer benefit from this time credit.

The effect on stage races

This change could have significant implications. For example, Primoz Roglic, who crashed two kilomtres from the finish of Stage 11 of the 2024 Tour de France, would not be reclassified into Remco Evenepoel’s group time under the new rule, despite being in close contact with the Belgian at the time of his fall.

Additionally, the UCI has instructed race organizers to place timing ribbons not only at the finish line but also at the three-kilometre mark “to identify riders in each group and their time gaps.” To further reduce crash risks, this distance may be extended to four or even five km. This was the case in six sprint stages of the 2024 Tour de France.

More concern than ever for the dangers of racing

The latest update comes amid much concern for rider safety. The deaths of riders like Gino Mäder in 2023, or even more recently, Muriel Furrer at the 2024 UCI road world championships, have caused many to say that the international cycling body needs to do more for rider safety.

A season marred with crashes

In the spring, some of the biggest Tour de France contenders crashed at the Tour de Basque Country, including defending Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, and Primož Roglič. Wout van Aert had to radically redo his season plan after crashing at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. The Visma – LAB rider skipped the Giro d’Italia and had to cancel his Classics campaign and would ultimately race the Tour de France in what he described as the worst shape of his life. Van Aert would return to the Vuelta a España, where he was leading both the mountains and points classifications, only to crash out there as well.