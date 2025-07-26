UCI fines own driver after dangerous Tour descent

Chaos unfolded on Stage 19 of the Tour de France when a certain red race vehicle, carrying top UCI and Tour officials, nearly collided with French riders Kévin Vauquelin and Ewen Costiou on a descent. The duo, chasing the peloton after being dropped on the Col du Pré, was nearly sideswiped as the car attempted a reckless overtake. Initially ignored in the official report, the incident was only sanctioned the following day. Driver Ismael Mottier received a 500 Swiss Franc fine and a yellow card—from the very UCI jury member seated beside him during the incident.

Classic.

On the penultimate day of the Tour de France, Kaden Groves timed it perfectly out of a reduced breakaway to win Stage 20 into Pontarlier. The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider launched early and held off a scrambling group after a lumpy 184 km ride. It was the team’s third stage victory of this Tour, each taken by a different rider. Behind, the GC riders played it safe. Tadej Pogačar finished comfortably in yellow and looks set to seal overall victory in Paris, while Florian Lipowitz all but secured third place and a rare podium for Germany.

On Sunday, the Tour de France concludes with its traditional, but not traditional romp into Paris. Although the laps on the Champs-Élysées will still happen, there’ll be a bit of ouch as they do some of the Olympics course—that means going up the tough and steep Montmartre climb 3 times. Sure, it’s not like in 2024 when the riders went up that ramp 20 times—but it might tenderize some already very, very tenderized gams. But meanwhile, the Tour de France Femmes has begun! So lot’s more bike racin’, sports fans.

Anywho, check out the incident below.