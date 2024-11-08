UCI is banning certain colours for 2025, so that’s fun

For years, teams have often changed their kits before a Grand Tour, but that may soon end. Back in the ’90s, teams like Spain’s ONCE squad swapped their yellow kit for pink at the Tour de France to avoid clashing with the leader’s jersey. Over time, alternate kits became more of a marketing tool—much like basketball and baseball teams—presumably to sell more jerseys to fans. But now, the UCI is tightening its grip on team kits, prohibiting any colour similar to those of major race leader’s jerseys during the entire year.

For non-Grand Tour races, “Organizers are responsible for ensuring that the leader’s jerseys for all classifications in stage races, whether compulsory or not, are sufficiently distinct from those of the teams and clubs, as well as from national jerseys, world champions’ jerseys, and those of leaders of UCI cups, series or other rankings,” the new rule states.

No yellow, pink or ciclamino?

However, the UCI further clarifies that, for Grand Tours, teams must ensure their jerseys are “sufficiently different” from those of leaders in classifications for general, points, king of the mountains, and youth. To aid teams, organizers must publish leader jersey details at least six months before the event.

If teams want a permanent clothing change, they must submit a justification to the UCI 30 days in advance and will receive a response within 15 days. For temporary changes, teams may use alternate designs for up to three events per year, submitting them for approval 60 days prior, with the UCI responding within 30 days. Applications are reviewed in order and may be denied for reasons like similarity to leader jerseys, regulatory non-compliance, or risk to cycling’s image. National and continental champions are exempt, needing approval from relevant federations.

So, does this mean Visma – Lease a Bike’s yellow kit is out? Will EF’s signature pink be dropped? Will everyone end up wearing black? Recent seasons have seen multiple teams with similar colours, some forced to make mid-season changes. With the 2025 season around the corner, pro team kit designers have a lot to consider.

Rules on kit can be costly

In 2021, former pro Andy Schleck had to revamp his Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch team kit after it had already been produced. “Our team was highly surprised because our team is the only team of all teams below who did not change their jersey colors in any way compared to our 2021 jersey,” he wrote on the team’s Facebook page. “Despite that our team was the first of all UCI teams with this design, the UCI still denied our jersey and leaves our team behind with an unfair feeling, especially because all our kit was already finished.”

As a result, he held a fire sale of the now-illegal kit.