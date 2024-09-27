UCI launches cash program for motor doping whistleblowers

On Friday, the Union Cycliste Internationale announced it will offer financial incentives for information leading to the identification of individuals using technology on bicycles to cheat. The rewards would be for tips about the “use of engines or other methods of propelling bicycles.” Over the years, there have been numerous rumours about motorized cheating in cycling. Despite this, only one individual has ever been caught: Belgian Femke Van den Driessche. During the 2016 cyclocross world championships, the UCI found a motor in one of her spare bikes. She asserted that it was a friend’s bike placed there by mistake and denied any intention to cheat.

Criminal investigator making moves at UCI

The UCI announced the appointment of Nicholas Raudenski as the head of the fight against technological fraud. Raudenski, a former criminal investigator, began his new role on May 1. The UCI indicated that Raudenski would lead the development and implementation of a new strategy designed to combat technological fraud.

“The Management Committee approved the launch of a rewards programme to strengthen its fight against technological fraud. The aim of the programme will be to encourage people with information on this subject to share it—confidentially—with the UCI in exchange for a financial reward,” the UCI said in a statement as it presented its ‘Rewards Programme,’ also known as FATF-RP.

UCI launches cash program

The UCI explained that to incentivize the reporting of actionable intelligence related to technological fraud in cycling. The FATF-RP provides various types of rewards to eligible individuals. The international governing body specified that the rewards would include material support, financial assistance, and monetary or equivalent value rewards.

“These measures are designed to appropriately compensate individuals or entities that contribute valuable information that aids in the detection, prevention, or investigation of fraudulent activities,” the UCI’s policy on the Rewards Programme read. “The extent of the compensation or value shall take into consideration the material effort and potential investment put forward by the source. As well as the potential risk of hardship or repercussion from such disclosure.”

Criticism of previous efforts against tech fraud

The UCI has faced criticism for its approach to motor doping. Despite claims of implementing comprehensive mechanical doping tests at all UCI WorldTour and UCI Women’s WorldTour events, a September investigation by the RadioCycling podcast revealed significant inconsistencies. Notably, technological fraud tests were missing during four out of the 21 stages of the recent Giro d’Italia. That included key time trials on Stages 1 and 10.

Additionally, essential X-ray technology for detecting mechanical doping was absent during the opening Grand Tour of the 2023 season, and Stage 21 of the Tour de France also lacked X-ray tests. These issues were not limited to Grand Tours. They also extended to events like the Volta a Catalunya, Tour of Scandinavia, and Tour Down Under. Furthermore, the investigation highlighted a lack of data sharing. Paris-Nice was missing tests on stages 5, 7, and 8. There were also limited controls in Milan-San Remo and major women’s races like Paris-Roubaix and Flèche Wallonne due to inadequate testing measures.