UCI responds after SRAM wins lawsuit against gear restrictions test

The UCI said Friday it was surprised by a Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) decision that suspended its proposed maximum gear restrictions, which had been set to debut at the Tour of Guangxi from Oct. 14 to 19.

The BCA issued provisional measures preventing the “Maximum Gearing Test Protocol” from being applied immediately and prohibited the protocol in future events, although the broader anti-trust case is still ongoing.

Perhaps things like making sure parked (and still moving) vehicles are not on the race course, blind corners with rock piles in the apex are not on race courses, and motorcycles aren’t part of the peloton take precedence over gear restrictions, sock lengths, and handlebar width? https://t.co/4JS9AWqIpE — Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) October 9, 2025

SRAM’s case

The lawsuit to the BCA was put forth by SRAM. The cycling component manufacturer had challenged the UCI’s rule in an emergency hearing before the Competition College of the BCA in Brussels on Oct. 3, saying the new gear restrictions were fundamentally unfair to its riders, teams and the company itself. The BCA began formal anti-trust proceedings on Sept. 17 under European and Belgian competition laws, with nine professional cycling teams voluntarily joining the case to oppose the restrictions.

At the time, SRAM said in a statement, ““SRAM was founded nearly 40 years ago on a simple belief: innovation drives progress,” CEO Ken Lousberg wrote. “From Grip Shift to wireless shifting, we’ve challenged convention to give riders better tools to perform, compete, and enjoy the ride. Today, we face a new challenge — not of technology, but of fairness.”

Would it actually improve rider safety?

It was one of several controversial new rules from the international governing body. The UCI’s rule, which was to cap the gearing options riders can use in competition, drew significant criticism. Meanwhile, many riders have voiced concerns, arguing the change will not improve safety.

In response, the UCI expressed surprise at the intervention of a competition authority on what it described as a matter intended to protect rider safety. “The scope of the test was limited to analysing the effects that limiting gear ratios may have on riders’ speed and therefore on safety, especially considering that the decision is issued by a Belgian authority responding to a complaint from a U.S. company against a Swiss sports association regarding a test to be carried out on Chinese territory,” the UCI said in a statement.

The governing body added that it “deeply regrets that riders’ safety does not appear to be a shared objective with those who challenged the implementation of the Maximum Gearing Test Protocol,” but said it will continue to act in the interests of riders, the peloton and spectators.

The UCI also announced it will appeal the BCA decision and suggested changes could be made to the testing protocol to allow for its eventual implementation in line with the interests of professional road cycling stakeholders.