UCI Road World Championships in Switzerland confirmed for September

After months of concern that the coronavirus pandemic might cause the 2020 UCI Road World Championships in Aigle-Martigny, Switzerland, to be moved, organizers confirmed on Friday that the races would go ahead from September 20 to 27, the original dates. The organizing committee consulted with the Swiss Federal Council and the UCI before making the announcement.

The organizing committee also announced on Friday that the Swiss National road races would be held on the mountainous Worlds circuit on August 22 as a dress rehearsal. The main climb, the Petite Forclaz, will be part of the Swiss elite men’s and women’s races. The Swiss time trial championships will take place in Belp on July 12.

The elite men’s individual time trial is currently scheduled to take place on the opening day of the Worlds, and because of the revamped WorldTour schedule, it overlaps with the final stage of the Tour de France.

Last season the Worlds took place in Yorkshire, England, while in 2021 they are scheduled for Bruges and Leuven, Belgium. Zurich, Switzerland will host the Worlds in 2024.

The Aigle-Martigny schedule so far:

September 20: Elite men’s time trial

September 21: U-23 men/Elite women’s time trial

September 23: Team time trial mixed relay

September 26: Elite women’s road race

September 27: Elite men road race