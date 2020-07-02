UCI scrubs three rounds from the cyclocross World Cup schedule

It was a tough go for cycling in the USA on Canada Day: not only did USA Cycling postpone seven national championships–including elite road, mountain bike and track–until 2021, but the UCI also scrubbed three rounds off the 2020-2021 cyclocross World Cup, with the only date left in the USA, Waterloo’s, no longer kicking off the series.

🚨2020 World Cup Waterloo and Trek CX Cup canceled🚨 It's hard news, but Trek doesn't shy away from doing the hard thing—especially when it comes to the well-being of our community. World Cup Waterloo and Trek CX Cup will be back next year October 8 – 11, 2021! pic.twitter.com/Dq2QFJYlXP — Trek CX Cup (@TrekCXCup) July 1, 2020

From 2015-2016 to 2019-2020 the World Cup kicked off in the USA for one or two rounds, with Cross Vegas starting things up for two seasons, and then Jingle Cross in Iowa City and Waterloo, Wisconsin trading off over the past couple of seasons. Maghalie Rochette won last year’s opener in Iowa.

What was supposed to be a 14-date World Cup calendar, offering five more races than in 2019-2020, is down to 11 after the Waterloo, Dublin and Antwerp rounds were cancelled until next season. Perhaps to alleviate the UCI WorldTour insanity of October 25, the day when both Paris-Roubaix races, the final stage of the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España’s queen stage are all scheduled, the Zonhoven round was moved to December 13, Antwerp’s original date. The series won’t get underway until November 1.

The schedule now looks like this:

November 1 Overijse, Belgium

November 15 Tabor, Czech Republic

November 22 Koksijde, Belgium

November 29 Besançon, France

December 6 Wachtebeke, Belgium

December 13 Zonhoven, Belgium

December 20 Namur, Belgium

December 27 Diegem, Belgium

January 3 Hulst, the Netherlands

January 17 Villars, Switzerland

January 24 Hoogerheide, the Netherlands

Also on Wednesday, USA Cycling struck seven nationals from the season’s program. Current Tour Down Under champion Ruth Winder of Trek-Segafredo and Alex Howes of EF Pro Cycling will wear their stars and stripes kits for another year.