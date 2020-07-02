UCI scrubs three rounds from the cyclocross World Cup schedule
Waterloo, Dublin and Antwerp races cancelled
It was a tough go for cycling in the USA on Canada Day: not only did USA Cycling postpone seven national championships–including elite road, mountain bike and track–until 2021, but the UCI also scrubbed three rounds off the 2020-2021 cyclocross World Cup, with the only date left in the USA, Waterloo’s, no longer kicking off the series.
🚨2020 World Cup Waterloo and Trek CX Cup canceled🚨
It's hard news, but Trek doesn't shy away from doing the hard thing—especially when it comes to the well-being of our community. World Cup Waterloo and Trek CX Cup will be back next year October 8 – 11, 2021! pic.twitter.com/Dq2QFJYlXP
— Trek CX Cup (@TrekCXCup) July 1, 2020
From 2015-2016 to 2019-2020 the World Cup kicked off in the USA for one or two rounds, with Cross Vegas starting things up for two seasons, and then Jingle Cross in Iowa City and Waterloo, Wisconsin trading off over the past couple of seasons. Maghalie Rochette won last year’s opener in Iowa.
What was supposed to be a 14-date World Cup calendar, offering five more races than in 2019-2020, is down to 11 after the Waterloo, Dublin and Antwerp rounds were cancelled until next season. Perhaps to alleviate the UCI WorldTour insanity of October 25, the day when both Paris-Roubaix races, the final stage of the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España’s queen stage are all scheduled, the Zonhoven round was moved to December 13, Antwerp’s original date. The series won’t get underway until November 1.
The schedule now looks like this:
November 1 Overijse, Belgium
November 15 Tabor, Czech Republic
November 22 Koksijde, Belgium
November 29 Besançon, France
December 6 Wachtebeke, Belgium
December 13 Zonhoven, Belgium
December 20 Namur, Belgium
December 27 Diegem, Belgium
January 3 Hulst, the Netherlands
January 17 Villars, Switzerland
January 24 Hoogerheide, the Netherlands
Also on Wednesday, USA Cycling struck seven nationals from the season’s program. Current Tour Down Under champion Ruth Winder of Trek-Segafredo and Alex Howes of EF Pro Cycling will wear their stars and stripes kits for another year.
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of multiple National Championships for the 2020 season. We'll continue to do everything we can to help our communities stay safe, informed, and connected.https://t.co/UZ4sWRPhCi pic.twitter.com/EkztdLnMLx
— USA Cycling (@usacycling) July 1, 2020