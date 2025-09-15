UCI slams Madrid Vuelta chaos, questions Spain’s ability to host major events

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has issued a scathing statement following the chaotic conclusion to the 2025 Vuelta a España, after the final stage in Madrid was abandoned due to large-scale pro-Palestinian protests.

The UCI said it was “deeply concerned” by the wave of demonstrations that disrupted the race almost daily since it entered Spain Some of the protests included people charging into the peloton, throwing urine at riders and causing several crashes that left riders injured and forced some to abandon.

Race organizers were praised for responding “calmly and professionally” to the incidents, taking emergency measures to keep the race running despite the turmoil. But the UCI called the repeated disruptions “a serious violation of the Olympic Charter and the fundamental principles of sport.”

Criticism of Spanish PM

The governing body also directly criticized Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his government for what it described as support for actions that impeded the competition and, in some cases, admiration for the demonstrators. The UCI said that stance runs counter to Olympic values of unity, respect and peace — and raises doubts about Spain’s ability to guarantee safe conditions for future international sporting events.

“Sport must remain autonomous to fulfil its role as a tool for peace,” the statement read. “It is unacceptable and counterproductive for our sport to be diverted from its universal mission.”

The UCI reiterated its call for dialogue over conflict as it heads into its annual Congress next week. It will include representatives from the Palestinian, Israeli, Russian and Ukrainian federations.

It wasn’t only the final stage of the Vuelta a España that was cancelled. The podium ceremonies for the winners of each classification were also cancelled. However, riders and teams got together and held an unofficial ceremony in a hotel parking lot so the winners could enjoy their moment of glory.