UCI suspends entire team after multiple blood passport problems

Whoopsie! On Tuesday, the UCI announced it has suspended Portuguese team APHotels & Resorts – Tavira – SC Farense for 20 days. That followed after two of its riders were hit with anti-doping violations tied to their biological passports. The Continental team is one of Portugal’s oldest, having begun in 1979.

Ban to take place later this month

The ban runs from Oct. 23 to Nov. 11. (With most of racing over for the year, too.) According to a statement, it’s in accordance with rules that allow a collective sanction when at least two riders on the same team are notified of adverse findings within a 12-month period.

The two riders in question are Portuguese and Spanish.

Venceslau Fernandes was notified by Portugal’s anti-doping agency in November 2024. That followed abnormal values being detected in his biological passport from the 2023 season. The other, Spanish rider Delio Fernández Cruz was informed by the UCI in July of similar issues from the same period. So since two had funny numbers, the international governing body has put the team on notice for just under three weeks. In 2021, a similar suspension was handed to Italian team, Vini-Zabù.

Investigation ongoing with Portugal’s anti-doping agency

“The UCI Disciplinary Commission has decided to suspend the Portuguese team … for a period of 20 days,” the governing body posted.

The UCI said “results management remains ongoing” with both its own process. It is also working with Portugal’s anti-doping agency, and it would not comment further.

The Athlete Biological Passport, launched in 2008, is a digital record that tracks a rider’s doping test results over time. It helps spot unusual changes in the body that could point to doping. The program is run by the International Testing Agency (ITA) together with a special unit in Lausanne. And then if something suspicious is found, an independent panel of experts reviews the case and decides if action should be taken.