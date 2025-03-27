UCI to test gear restriction for safety, but will it change anything?

After floating the idea earlier this year, the UCI has decided to go ahead and test lighter gears for pro cycling to slow racing down. The initial idea saw mixed reactions. Wout van Aert—who suffered two big crashes in 2024—said it was a good idea. As did multiple Tour de France winner Chris Froome—also the victim of a terrible crash. Another former pro, Michael Rasmussen, said the idea was silly.

“Yes, I think this initiative goes against everything we have seen so far in cycling,” he said on Cykeltimen. “People have been cycling for over 150 years, and all that time, it has been about going as fast as possible and developing bikes to be as quick as possible. So, to impose restrictions like in Formula One, I can’t imagine. The next time there is a crash on the cobblestones, then you will hear people ask themselves how the cobblestones can be made safer.”

To test later this season

At the latest SafeR (SafeRoad Cycling) meeting, there was an update on work to improve road cycling safety and its recommendations, particularly on equipment regulations. The Professional Cycling Council supported a proposal to test gear ratio limitations in a race later this season.

“Limiting the gears would make the sport a lot safer, in my opinion. Other riders don’t think so, but I’m convinced about it. So, if you are on that descent with a gear limit, no one can move up. Now the gears are so big that you still think about moving up,” Wout van Aert said in an interview with Sporza.

In a piece published in Canadian Cycling Magazine, former pro Michael Barry argued gear restrictions are not the answer, and the UCI should instead focus on other pressing issues for rider safety.

“Van Aert’s proposal to limit gearing addresses a greater issue: the need for more attentive and in-depth analysis of why crashes are occurring, how courses could be modified, and how bike technology is influencing outcomes,” Barry wrote. “Race bikes are lighter, faster, and more fragile than they have ever been. Wheels and frames fracture on impact instead of bend, as they once did. It should be studied whether this limits a rider’s reaction time before impact.”

Barry noted that most new cycling technology is designed for speed and lightness, tested in labs for safety, but rarely assessed in real racing conditions. The sport needs to take a more holistic look at all technology—how each component influences outcomes in varied environments with a multitude of factors.

The UCI has not yet announced what race, or races, the new gear restrictions would be tested in as of Thursday.