UCI Track Champions League ends as Nations Cup is revamped

Well, that didn’t last long. After just four years, the UCI Track Champions League has come to an end. The 2024 edition was its final season. The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) confirmed the decision after Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports’ move to scale back its role in track cycling promotion.

The UCI announced that the Track Nations Cup will be rebranded as the UCI Track World Cup starting in 2026. The series will feature three rounds and will play a key role in Olympic and world championship qualification. It will include all Olympic events as well as the elimination race.

UCI President David Lappartient acknowledged WBD Sports’ contribution to the Track Champions League over the past four years, saying, “This event has helped to promote track cycling like never before.” He added that he expects the sport to continue growing with the renewed focus on the UCI Track World Cup.

The revamped competition will receive broad coverage through WBD’s platforms. In regions where WBD does not hold broadcasting rights, the UCI will stream races live on its YouTube channel, subject to geo-blocking restrictions.

Although the first edition of the rebranded UCI Track World Cup is set for 2026, locations have not yet been allocated. The governing body said that bids are nowopen to host rounds of the 2026, 2027, and 2028 UCI Track World Cup.

Several Canadians have had great success at the champion’s league, including Dylan Bibic, Maggie Coles-Lyster, and Sarah Van Dam.