UCI Track Champions League launches live data app

The UCI unveiled a Track Champions League app Thursday that will show power, heart rate, cadence and speed from all racers during competition.

The app is powered by the the track league’s global data partner, AWS, and promises to deliver an immersive fan experience that has up to now not been available to cycling fans. It will allow you to monitor performance data and profiles of riders in real time, thus providing unique insights into the world’s best track riders.

The UCI is using its track champions league to try and make cycling more accessible and interesting to sports fans, by using short events on track to create television-friendly sporting events. The app is part of the international body’s attempt to try and get more people engaged with bike racing.

We present you our all-new UCI Track Champions League App powered by our Global Data Partner @awscloud.

Discover an immersive fan experience not seen before in cycling ⚡ It's available on Android and iOS for free to download from today.📱#UCITCL #TrackCycling pic.twitter.com/SPMZlrzAC4 — UCI Track Champions League (@UCITCL) December 2, 2021

The third and fourth editions of the new UCI Track Champions League are Friday and Saturday in London. Tel Aviv was supposed to be the fifth and final round on December 11. It however has been cancelled Thursday due to Israel’s travel bans as a result of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The app will let you see power, speed, heart rate, and cadence during the events. You can even compare two different riders’ data. There’s also a “Feel Heartbeat” option, which uses your phones’ vibration function to actually “feel” the live heartbeat of a rider.