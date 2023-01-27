UFC fighter Conor McGregor hit by motorist while cycling

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was struck by a motorist on Friday while riding his bicycle in his home country of Ireland. McGregor, 34, posted videos of the scene following the collision on Instagram. In one of the videos, the driver emerges and apologizes. “I could have been dead there,” McGregor says.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight through me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

Apart from a tear in his pants, he seemed to be otherwise unharmed.