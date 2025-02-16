Ultra-endurance cyclist killed while trying to break world record in South America

Mohit Kohli, an ultra-endurance cyclist and bikepacker from India, died in Chile after being hit by a driver on Wednesday morning. The 36-year-old began his attempt on Jan. 22, aiming to break the world record for the fastest bicycle crossing of South America.

His route stretched from Cartagena in Colombia to Ushuaia in Argentina, covering a distance of 10,000 km.

Chilean media reports say Kohli was killed on Route 5 North in the Pozo Almonte commune at 8:30 a.m. The driver of the minibus involved was charged by the local prosecutor’s office on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Kohli (@mohit_kohli246)

Authorities said, “Due to the severity of his injuries, he lost his life. The investigation team was requested to analyze and determine the dynamics and the underlying cause of this accident.”

On social media, tributes poured in following the news. The Transcontinetal, a self-supported ultra race in Europe, posted about his death.

“We are devastated to learn of the death of Mohit Kohli, who was killed whilst riding in Chile yesterday,” read a post on The Transcontinental Instagram page. “Mohit joined the Transcontinental family at TCRNo10. He immediately made a huge impact with his infectious personality, big smile, and relentlessly positive spirit. He’ll be missed by so many, and our hearts are with those closest to him. He was one of our own, and this year we will honour him on the start line where he would have joined us.”

The previous record was set in 2018 by Austrian Michael Strasser. He rode the route in 41 days and 41 minutes. Kohli was 17 days into his record attempt.