Unexpected ways pro cyclists are occupying their time during quarantine
Baking, colouring, dancing and more
March 19th, 2020 by Lily Hansen-Gillis
By nature, pro cyclists spend a bulk of the year traveling. Their nomadic lives mean they were likely at a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 over the past few weeks, and as a result many are in quarantine or self-isolation. A number of cyclists are live in countries such as Spain and France where cycling outdoors is currently banned. Even those who are able to ride outside are taking precautions to minimize their risk of crashing, and following the worldwide recommended social-distancing protocols.
Needless to say, there has been a boom in indoor training. As enjoyable as spending all day on the trainer is, pro cyclists have to find other ways to occupy their time in quarantine as well.
NTT Pro Cycling’s Louis Meintjes is learning to cook
Corona-camp: lesson-3, Butter milk rusks. . . Advice welcome? . . . Any guys in @NTTProCycling doing any better??? 🤔😆 pic.twitter.com/IDO3YnMnq3
— Louis (@LouisMeintjes) March 18, 2020
The South African cyclist baked buttermilk rusks. Rusk are a kind of South African treat, similar to a biscotti.
Elise Chabbey is working as a doctor
View this post on Instagram
The 26-year-old Bigla–Katusha rider recently graduated with her doctor of medicine and was supposed to race last week’s Strade Bianche. When all her races were cancelled, she decided to work at the Geneva University Hospital during the COVID-19 crisis. Chabbey has been looking after patients with and without the virus.
Oliver Naesen rode 365 km around Belgium
The AG2R La Mondiale cyclist averaged around 30km/h for the 12 hour ride. As the gran fondo world champion rode a nice circle around Ghent with friend Maxim Pirard. He managed to keep his heart rate solidly in zone 1 for the majority of the ride.
Jill Kintner has been drawing
The professional mountain biker & Olympic BMX bronze medalist is offering a free downloadable colouring poster for you to relax and fill in the lines.
Nathan Haas is Zwifting and dancing
The Cofidis riders made headlines when he posted a video of the creative ways he was staying shape in the quarantined UAE hotel. Now back home, he’s been Tweeting about his experiences with Zwift and got creative with a trainer/zumba routine. Set to Pabllo Vittar’s underrated hit Flash Pose, he and his quarantined partner pose and spin.
View this post on Instagram
2 days into Quarantine, keeping ourselves motivated on the turbo trainer… thanks to @joanabelzf for the choreo, @nathanpeterhaas for learning the moves and @katushasports for the kit 🙈🙈 😬 @teamcofidis (How much we gonna regret posting this?) #zumba #turbotrainer #quarantine #corona #procycling
So I did a @GoZwift race… I did B grade. I didn’t win #schooled #hitmymaxHR #forrealz
— Nathan Haas (@NathanPeterHaas) March 17, 2020
Kate Courtney is sharing her intense circuit training
The American pro MTB racer has posted her MTB specific workout routines and they look hard.
View this post on Instagram
Who wants to get #quarantinejacked with me?! Today’s mountain bike specific #ridestrong circuit from @everathlete (link in story 👆🏽) is a fun option to work into your routine. Plus a little bonus balance/coordination challenge from me 😜 Let us know what you think and we will keep them coming. Sending lots of strength to you all – it’s a weird time, but we are in it together #keepmoving #workfromhome #goingINside . . . CIRCUIT: 3 rounds, option to work on balance + juggling during rest bridge hold + medball reach x 10 RDL + medball reach x 10 each Bosu mountain climber x 100 Bear crawl juggle x 10 fwd/back RFE split squat x 10 each
Lucinda Brand is using oversized podium beers as a home gym weight
The Dutch road racer for Trek-Segafredo and cyclocross national champion found a use for her gigantic podium beers.
Found out this podium @kwaremont is a perfect fitness weight.#StayAtHomeChallenge pic.twitter.com/B36HwQLYll
— Lucinda Brand (@lucinda_brand) March 19, 2020
Thomas De Gendt is hosting the Tour de Quarantine for his kids
The Belgian Lotto Soudal racer brought us the most racing action we’ve seen in days. He posted a video from the point of view of his son Timo, as he raced around the house battling his sibling. The footage is cute and heartwarming.
Tour de Quarantaine stage 1. Close battle filmed by Timo. New riders for @Lotto_Soudal men and ladies team. 2033 pic.twitter.com/l6tNaISWL4
— Thomas De Gendt (@DeGendtThomas) March 19, 2020
Hugo Houle is figuring out how to set up his trainer
The Canadian Astana rider seemed positively stoked to receive his new Tacx trainer. We’ll check back with him in a few weeks and see if his relationship with indoor trainer rides has changed.
Tacx knows how to motivate our guys.😀@HugoHoule is ready for the upcoming indoor sessions with his @tacx Neo 2T. 💪🏻#AstanaProTeam #PushYourLimits #Tacxperience #tacx pic.twitter.com/RbsdgHDowy
— Astana Pro Team (@AstanaTeam) March 19, 2020