Unleashed dog collides with elderly cyclist in Toronto

We don’t deserve dogs, as the saying goes. A dog may only be around for a portion of your life, but will be the most loyal companion you’ll ever have. Dogs can make great training partners too, for riding or running as long as you are careful.

Dogs can be unpredictable and excitable, especially by the shimmer of spinning spokes, or a crowd of people. An example of the danger of an unleashed dog happened last week in Toronto in The Beaches.

69 yo man seriously injured (broken pelvis) after collision with UNLEASHED DOG 🐕 on MGT trail; TPS looking for roller blading couple who left the scene 3:45pm on trail just west of Kew Gardens Tennis Club courts FRI Oct15https://t.co/nuC37QRSx9 — Janet Joy Wilson (she/her/fietser) (@jsquaredink) October 19, 2021

There was a collision involving a Toronto man and a dog on the multi-use path on October 15. The crash left him with broken bones. The accident has galvanized a heated discussion between cyclists and dog owners.

In Toronto, like most cities, there are many specified off-leash areas where you can take your doggo to roam free. However on all multi-use paths and parks in a city, it is imperative you have your dog on a leash. In fact, it’s illegal not to and you may face a fine of $365.00.

The dog was a larger-size one, and was relaxing on the grass when he got excited by the man who was riding on the bike path, and started zig-zagging through the crowds, eventually hitting the man which resulted in a nasty fall.

As the man lay on the grass in pain, he immediately blamed the dog. The dog owners fled the scene, and this has some concerned residents are postering the area, reminding dog-owners to keep their dogs on a leash.

All around the area of Kew Gardens are posters like this one. They were reportedly put up by the sister of a cyclist who fell off his bike last Friday while riding along the Martin Goodman Trail, after an unleashed dog cut him off. The dog and it’s owners left the scene. pic.twitter.com/vN2LXe6GcN — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) October 19, 2021

Ultimately it’s not the dog’s fault, but the owner’s. It’s not just about the safety of the cyclist, but the dog as well. It’s unclear yet, but the dog may have been injured in the collision as well.