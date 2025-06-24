Uno-X DS says Lidl – Trek used ‘every trick in the book’ in Copenhagen

Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe’s Jordi Meeus took win at the inaugural Copenhagen Sprint, a new one-day WorldTour race in Denmark on Sunday. It was an important race for stealing hometown favourite Lidl – Trek’s Mads Pedersen, but he only managed 40th. Uno – X’s DS Emil Vinjebo said the Dane’s team used some questionable tactics in the 240km-race from Roskilde to Copenhagen

“They rode to block the corners and slow down the speed. They’re allowed to do that. But in any case, all tricks are being used so that Lidl – Trek’s Daan Hoole can hold on for as long as possible. So be it he said after the race to Feltet.dk

Vinjebo said it was frustrating that their sprinter Søren Waerenskjold couldn’t stay on leadout man Stian Fredheim’s wheel at the end. “I think he would have won this bike race,” he added. Waerenskjold, in a very important race for the Norwegian squad, could only manage 10th. “But it’s insanely hard to hold your position because they fight until the very last moment.”

A gamble waiting so long

The Norwegian DS said that the team was holding back, and very much trying to avoid doing the work since Uno – X weren’t the top favourites. He did admit the squad took a bit of a gamble doing that.

“Visma – Lease a Bike stepped up and gave it everything for Olav Kooij, who unfortunately crashed,” he said “But with about 20 km to go, it became clear we had to contribute to the chase. That front group is simply too dangerous to let go.”

Israel – Premier Tech’s Riley Pickrell finished 14th in the finale, which saw large crowds gather in Copenhagen to watch the men’s race finish on Sunday. The women raced on Saturday. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) took the win in the capital of Denmark. Sprinter Magge Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) was the sole Canuck in the women’s race. She finished 88th.