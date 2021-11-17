Uran’s highly sketchy ride with his baby

EF-Education Nippo rider Rigoberto Urán is the talk of twitter today, and maybe not for the best reasons. On Tuesday he took his daughter for “her first training outing.” As you can see, he has a helmet on, but the 8-month-year-old does not. Not only that, she doesn’t seem very secure.

Although it’s clear he’s a proud father and skilled cyclist, many are saying that his actions are not so responsible. This is the second time that a Colombian rider from EF-Education Nippohas has made the news recently, following last week’s viral video of Ineos Grenadiers’s Daniel Martinez and EF Education-NIPPO’s Sergio Andres Higuita García sprint up a climb, stomping on the pedals the entire time. This resulted in Higuitar being temporarily fired, as he was riding a non-team issue bike.