Valentin Paret-Peintre matches his brother with Giro d’Italia stage win

For the third time in the first 10 stages of the 2024 Giro d’Italia the breakaway prevailed on Tuesday. Valentin Paret-Peintre won his first Giro stage a year after his older brother Aurélien tallied up the same accomplishment. It was also a good day for runner-up Romain Bardet, who jumped up to seventh from 14th. No one challenged pink jersey Tadej Pogačar.

The Course

Still in the South of Italy, Tuesday’s route was a relatively short 142 km from Pompei to the summit finish climb of Bocca della Selva. Bocca della Selva was 18.1km of 5.6 percent, with final 6 km were 7.2 percent.

Here's what in store today at the #Giro: the third summit finish of the race, on Bocca della Selva. Breakaway win or another opportunity for the general classification contenders? pic.twitter.com/ah9aqeXwqj — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) May 14, 2024

During the race, the Giro organizers announced that the Stelvio was being cut from the 16th stage and replaced with Giogo di Santa Maria/Umbrailpass.

❄️ The recent snowfalls on the Stelvio Pass, followed by the rise of the temperatures, are increasing the risk of avalanches. ❌ The Giro d'Italia organization, in order to safeguard the safety of the Carovana Rosa, has therefore decided to change the route of the 16th stage of… pic.twitter.com/9CmUgH66zM — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 14, 2024

Tuesday elicited the biggest breakaway of the 107th edition. By the foot of the Cat. 2 Camposauro climb in the middle of the course, there were two riders up the road and 27 including 13th place Filippo Zana, 14th place Romain Bardet, 17th place Juanpe Lopez and the Paret-Peintre brothers chasing 30 second behind. The peloton was at +2:00. The two up front were gobbled up and the break tipped over 3:00 ahead of the pink jersey, Simon Geschke taking the maximum points to edge closer to the top of the mountains classification.

Only four teams didn’t have riders in the fugitive platoon, and it was left to UAE-Emirates to bring it back. With 46 km to go the advantage hit 4:00 and it seemed like the day belonged to the escape. An uncategorized ascent streamlined its numbers, Julian Alaphilippe among those who couldn’t hang.

UAE-Emirates threw in the towel as the breakaway fragmented up front. Jan Tratnik of Visma-Lease a Bike rode solo at the business end of the race. Bardet and Valentin were part of the closest chase quartet.

Tratnik hit the Bocca della Selva with a 40 second gap on the Bardet chase. He was caught and dispatched with Bardet chasing Valentin Paret-Peintre into the final 2 km and Tratnik trailing the two Frenchmen.

Behind, the pink jersey group was reduced by Ineos’ pace. A push from Antonio Tiberi drew Pogačar’s reaction. Cian Uijtdebroeks couldn’t hold the top-4 GC riders in the final kilometre.

Peret-Peintre roused the crowd at the finish and celebrated heartily. Bardet had to be satisfied with rising in the GC. Aurélien celebrated too when he crossed fifth +1:24.

A lumpy first half leads to a sprinters’ latter half on Wednesday.

2024 Giro d’Italia Stage 10

1) Valentin Paret-Peintre (France/Decathlon-AG2R) 4:44:22

2) Romain Bardet (France/DSM-Firmenich)

3) Jan Tratnik (Slovenia/Visma-Lease a Bike) s.t.

2024 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenian/UAE-Emirates) 36:48:08

2) Dani Martinez (Colombia/Bora-Hansgrohe) +2:40

3) Geraint Thomas (Great Britain/Ineos) +2:58