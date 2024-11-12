Valtteri Bottas did an insane indoor Ironman—who knows why

Finnish Formula One driver (and gravel cyclist!) Valtteri Bottas recently completed a full Ironman triathlon at home. That means covering 3.86 km swimming, 180.25 km cycling, and a 42.2 km run. To make one toughest endurance challenges even stupider, Bottas used his infinity pool for the swim, a Peloton bike for cycling, and a treadmill for the marathon.

He shared highlights on Instagram, including the 200+ laps needed to match the Ironman swim distance.

Bottas seems to have some time on his hands, as he won’t be racing cars anymore. He is set to leave his Formula One team.

Everyone needs a hobby?

“After open and constructive discussions with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, we mutually concluded that conditions to continue together could not be met. So we agreed it is time to part ways,” Sauber said in a statement. “We would like to thank both for the contributions they have made to the team over the past three years. They have embodied professionalism, using their experience and enthusiasm to support our growth.”

Bottas is also big on gravel racing. He rode in the 2024 gravel worlds after qualifying through the UCI Gravel World Series. That allowed amateur riders to compete by finishing in the top 25 per cent at one of 25 events. Bottas earned his spot by placing sixth in the Swartberg 100, a 170 km gravel race in South Africa in May.

Two wheels over four

Bottas’s love of cycling goes beyond competition—he also shares the passion with his partner, Australian pro cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.

The Finnish driver recently discussed how, although he loves racing, he finds cycling more “pure” because it’s powered by personal effort. Speaking on the Pitlane Life Lessons podcast, he explained, “In cycling, you are the engine, you are the machine.” Bottas also shared a conversation with a former F1 and British Cycling team member. He noted that Formula 1 success is roughly 90 per cent about the car and 10 per cent about the driver, whereas in cycling, the balance is almost the opposite. Bottas said he enjoys bike racing because, at the start line, everyone has roughly equal chances, making it a true test of endurance and skill.

Bottas has certainly made a name for himself as an influencer…I mean Internet celebrity—but this latest stunt definitely grabbed some clicks and kudos. Check out the insane effort below!