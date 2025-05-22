Van Aert delivers perfect lead-out for Olav Kooij at the Giro

Olav Kooij finally got in on the sprint win action, receiving a long, marvelous lead out from Stage 9 victor Wout van Aert to triumph on Thursday’s twelfth stage. It was Visma-Lease a Bike’s second victory of the 108th edition and Kooij’s fourth win of the season. Isaac del Toro stayed safe in the pink jersey.



The Course

The GC gang having grabbed the focus of the last few stages, it was time for the sprinters again. A lumpy first half of a 172-km route from Modena to Viadana would probably elicit a small breakaway, but the flat final 68 km would be the playground of Mads Pedersen, Kaden Groves, Casper van Uden and Kooij. The day ended with a 26-km circuit around Viadena.

Mads Pedersen was leading the ciclamino competition by a country mile, but could he win a fourth stage?

Sure enough, only a trio of Italian fugitives bothered to fly their flags on Stage 12. Soon after the second intermediate sprint of the day, just when it appeared that the fugitives were going to be reabsorbed, the peloton let them go. At the bonus seconds sprint in Brescello, del Toro grabbed a couple of seconds crossing the line in third.

The finishing circuit was tricky due to narrowing and widening roads. It was time for colour blocks. Lidl-Trek yanked the field into the final 2 km. Visma-Lease a Bike took over, with Edoardo Affini at the front, van Aert on his wheel and Kooij in Position 3. Van Aert took his Dutch teammate around the last left curve. Van Uden opened it up with 300 meters to go and looked like he had it but Kooij came around him on the left.

A sharp 800-metre uphill finish on Friday means that pure sprinters will be excluded.

2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 12

1) Olav Kooij (The Netherlands/Visma-Lease a Bike) 3:55:40

2) Casper van Uden (The Netherlands/Picnic-PostNL) s.t.

3) Ben Turner (Great Britain/Ineos) s.t.

2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates)

2) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) +0:33

3) Antonio Tiberi (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious) +1:09

5) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) +1:26

12) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:45