Van Aert emerges from chaos of Giro’s mini-Strade Bianche with first win of 2025

Unsurpringly, Sunday’s Tuscany mini-Strade Bianche at the Giro d’Italia was bonkers. Pre-race favourite Primož Roglič was in trouble for a lot of the stage due to a dusty crash and subsequent flat; he would lose 1:15 to main rival Juan Ayuso. After months of frustration Wout van Aert earned his first win of the season. Ayuso’s young Mexican teammate Isaac del Toro snatched the pink jersey from veteran campaigner Diego Ulissi, the first Italian to lead the race in four years. Derek Gee came 17th, bouncing back into the GC top-20.

The Course

Sunday’s mini-Strade Bianche featured five sectors of white gravel roads in the second half of the course for a total of 29.5 km of sterrato and the iconic finish in Siena’s Piazza del Campo. The two longest sectors, 9.3-km Serravalle and 9.4-km San Martino in Grania, were seperated by only a couple of kilometres.

Six riders got in Sunday’s breakaway, and Quinten Hermans took the nine KOM points at the top of Cat. 3 La Cima. The fugitives weren’t allowed a long leash, rolling through the day’s second intermediate sprint just past the midway point of 181 km only 1:30 clear. Tom Pidcock’s Q.36.5 were prominent at the business end of the peloton.

On the way to Sector 1, Visma-LAB, UAE-Emirates, Lidl-Trek and Bahrain-Victorious pulled the train. Van Aert and Roglič were first to hit the 8-km, climb-y piece of dirt.

Straight away, Ulissi was at the back of the field. Mads Pedersen pulled along the diminished peloton, plucking off the fugitives. Gee was in the 40-strong group, but Ulissi was gone.

On the Serravalle sector eighth place Michael Storer crashed near the start. Gee clung on tenaciously. A crash took down Roglič, Pidcock, Brandon McNulty (who emerged rather gory from the wreck) and Luke Hamilton. Gee flatted soon after.

Roglič was in the third group with Pidcock, Ayuso in Group 2, and van Aert, Egan Bernal and del Toro in the leading group with the remnants of the breakaway. A flat for the Slovenian furthered his misery. He was losing time. Gee was in Roglič’s bunch. Everyone was filthy.

Going into the San Martino in Grania sector, Ayuso lagged 42 seconds behind teammate del Toro–who was in virtual pink–and his crew. Gee and Roglič were +1:30. The first group was streamlined to del Toro, van Aert, Bernal and two Ineos teammates.

Bernal lost a worker and was down to Brandon Rivera, but Mathias Vacek bridged over. Ayuso’s group got a little closer and the Roglič-Pidcock-Gee platoon threatened to swell it.

With 35 km and two short sectors to go: Ayuso +0:44, Roglič etc. +1:20. On the steep Monteaperti sector, del Toro and van Aert tried to drop Bernal. No dice. Gee and Roglič decided to whip up the pace.

It took the final sector for del Toro and van Aert to drop Bernal. Bernal was so pooped out that Ayuso et al. scooped him up.

Van Aert didn’t work heading into Siena. On the Via Santa Caterina the Belgian stayed glued to the Mexican. Wout went around Isaac and stayed clear. At the line relief and joy was written all over his face.

Monday is the second, much-deserved rest day. The race resumes on Tuesday with a 28.6-km time trial.

2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 9

1) Wout van Aert (Belgium/Visma-Lease a Bike) 4:15:08

2) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

3) Giulio Ciccone (Italy/Lidl-Trek) +0:58

17) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:22

2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Isaac del Toro (Mexico/UAE-Emirates) 33:36:35

2) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) +1:13

3) Antonio Tiberi (Italy/) +1:30

10) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) +2:25

20) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +3:59