Van Aert: ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with my sprint’

Remco Evenepoel had a magical return to the peloton on Friday, outsprinting Wout van Aert to win the De Brabantse Pijl from Beersel to Overijse, Belgium.

Back on Dec. 3, Evenepoel was hospitalized after slamming into the open door of a postal van during a training ride. The Paris Olympic double gold medallist came away with a broken shoulder blade, fractured ribs and a broken wrist. Four months later, he is back to his winning ways.

But damn, we really wanted Wout to win, right? After that tough loss at Dwars door Vlaanderen, a victory would’ve been a perfect confidence boost.

The course

The 65th edition covered 162.6 km, stacked with 21 climbs—three of them cobbled, none over 1.3 km. Riders hit three laps of a punchy 20-km finishing circuit, with a final uphill drag to the line in Overijse.

Early action

An early break of six ProTeam riders went off the front. With 65 km to go, a bridging move sparked action in the peloton. EF Education–EasyPost hit the front to reel it in. Attacks from Van Aert and Neilson Powless helped close the gap, and the break was eventually caught.

On the steep Moskesstraat, Evenepoel made his move.

The Belgian crowd roared them up the first ramps of the finishing climb, watching two of the country’s heroes lead the way. Sprinting from the front on a gold bike with a matching helmet, Evenepoel held off Van Aert.

Problems with sprint

“I don’t know what’s wrong with my sprint. Of course I wanted to win, especially once we ended up in that situation,” van Aert said after to FloBikes.com. “But Remco made it very hard in the final hour. He deserved it.”

His Visma–Lease a Bike squad helped set up the winning move.

“I actually felt really good today, so we helped open up the race,” van Aert said. “But honestly, I was surprised at how fast the group thinned out. It would’ve suited me better with more guys. Sitting on Remco’s wheel is no gift.”

With just over two kilometres to go, van Aert stopped working with Evenepoel, knowing a sprint was his best shot. But it didn’t play out, even though the double Olympic champ was forced to lead it out.

“Sprinting after a race like that is always brutal. And quietly, he was riding really fast—it became a long, hard effort. I did what I could, but it wasn’t enough,” he said.

Asked about his recent sprint struggles, Van Aert didn’t have many answers, other than he will just keep trying. The Belgian is a true fighter: he will get his win.

Next up for both riders is the Amstel Gold race on Sunday.