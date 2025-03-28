Van der Poel keeps rolling with successful E3 Saxo Classic defence

Wednesday ushered in Flemish Cycling Week with a crash-ridden Classic Brugge-De Panne sprint going to UAE-Emirates’ Colombian Juan Sebastián Molano, but it really kicked out the jams on Friday with the 67th E3 Saxo Classic, the mini-Tour of Flanders, where Mathieu van der Poel defended his 2024 title. Six days after his epic Milan-San Remo throwdown with Tadej Pogačar and Filippo Ganna, van der Poel shook loose from Mads Pedersen and Ganna on the Oude Kwaremont. He was won all three one-day races he has faced this season.

Last Season

Last year van der Poel attacked with 44 km to go, leaving behind Wout van Aert, who had crashed on the Paterberg. Van der Poel soloed to victory a minute and half ahead of Jasper Stuyven and van Aert. Canada’s Hugo Houle finished 79th.

The Course

Over 208.8 km starting and ending in Harelbeke, the E3 Saxo Classic contained narrow roads; 17 hills, five of which were cobbled; and three cobbled sections. Famous Flemish climbs Kapelberg, Paterberg, Oude Kwaremont came all in a row from Kilometres 162 to 171. There was a section of cobbles and two more climbs before the line, Tiegemberg the last ascent 20 km from the finish.

Guillaume Boivin was the sole Canadian representative.

Very early in the race, a crash that claimed three Soudal-Quick Step riders caused the peloton to split, with van der Poel, van Aert and Ganna missing out. With 159 km remaining, a group of 50 including Stuyven beat on 3:00 ahead of the favourites group. What a situation! Alpecin-Deceuninck sewed it up by the Kanarieberg after about 80 km.

On the legendary cobbled Oude Kruisberg van der Poel went to the front to strip off some layers.

Soudal-QuickStep’s Casper Pedersen and Cofidis’ Aimé De Gendt broke away on the double Knokteberg-Hotond climb. With the two chaps 40 seconds ahead, Ineos started to drive hard on the Kortekeer. Traditionally, strong moves have come on the cobbled Taaienberg with 81 km to race. There, Mads Pedersen attacked with van der Poel on his wheel. Ganna toiled to make the junction. This trio snagged the leading duo and drove on.

Double Paris-Nice champion Matteo Jorgenson, Stuyven, Tim Wellens and three others made up the closest chase. With 62 km remaining the lead quintet rode 55 seconds ahead of the Jorgenson chase and 1:46 clear of van Aert’s peloton. The Van der Poel Five knocked down the Kapelberg and braced for the next two cobbled climbs. Mads Pedersen led onto the Paterberg.

Van der Poel hit the turbo on the Oude Kwaremont. At first only Mads could hang with him and then the grey-clad Dutchman was solo.

Van der Poel had 15 seconds over Pedersen and 30 seconds over Ganna and De Gendt, Casper farther back. After rain started to fall, van der Poel had a serious wobble with 28 km to race, making a fine recovery.

By the final keypoint, the Tiegemberg climb, the world cyclocross champion was tickling a minute’s gap over Mads. He had plenty of time to celebrate in Herelbeke.

The 87th Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields is Sunday. Flemish Cycling “Week” concludes April 6 with the Tour of Flanders/Ronde van Vlaanderen. You can watch Gent-Wevelgem on FloBikes.com

2025 E3 Saxo Classic

1) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 4:39:14

2) Mads Pedersen (Denmark/Lidl-Trek) +1:07

3) Filippo Ganna (Italy/Ineos) +2:05