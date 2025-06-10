Van der Poel on Dauphiné stage: ‘One of the hardest days ever’

Although he hasn’t taken a stage win yet at the Critérium du Dauphiné , Mathieu van der Poel has been consistent. Two podiums and a fifth—and he’s wearing the green jersey.

On Tuesday, Movistar’s Iván Romeo claimed the biggest victory of his pro career on Tuesday, winning stage 3, a breakaway that included van der Poel. With the result, Romeo takes over the yellow jersey from Jonathan Milan.

Despite missing out on the stage win, the former road world champion said he’s content with things. “It was one of the toughest days ever on the bike,” Van der Poel told Cycling Pro Net. “I’m super happy with my form, but it’s also difficult to finish it off in these kinds of situations.”

🇳🇱@mathieuvdpoel remporte le Prix @century21fr de la Combativité. 💪 🇳🇱@mathieuvdpoel has been voted the most aggressive rider of Stage 3 💪#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/CqcQcn0QP3 — Critérium du Dauphiné (@dauphine) June 10, 2025

Van der Poel said it was a bit of a gamble, but he can look back on a really beautiful day. “A lot of riders were watching me, but of course you also have to keep an eye on your fellow breakaway riders if you want to win the stage. It’s not up to me to respond to every attack. I did react a few times, but not to every acceleration,” he said.

When asked just what made the day’s racing so hard, van der Poel was pretty straightforward. Look at the math.

“We rode today at an average of 45 kilometres per hour, in a stage with three thousand metres of climbing. That says enough,” MvdP said. “We already thought the breakaway had a good chance of winning, but we didn’t get much of a lead. That had to do with Florian Lipowitz being in our group. That was a bit of a shame, but we rode hard all day to make it happen.”

Michael Leonard of Ineos Grenadiers was also in the break, but was dropped after a series of attacks splintered the move toward the finale.

Wednesday’s Stage 4 sees a 17.4-km time trial that should be an exciting battle royale between Tour de France contenders Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, and Remco Evenepoel.