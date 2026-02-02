Van der Poel speaks about retirement after worlds win

Mathieu van der Poel made cyclocross history on Sunday in the Netherlands by taking a record-setting eighth win. After the dub, it didn’t take long before the conversation quickly turned from the big day and back to retirement.

The Alpecin-Premier Tech took a beautiful win, breaking Eric De Vlaeminck’s long-standing record and becoming the most decorated rider the discipline has ever seen.

Achieving the dream(s)

“When I started cycling, my dream was to become world champion just once as a professional,” Van der Poel said, according to WielerFlits. “That I now have the most world titles of all time is unbelievable.”

Despite the relative “ease” of his win, the 31-year-old downplayed the idea that it was the strongest performance of his season.

He said that conditions required a cautious approach, focusing on bike handling and avoiding mechanical issues rather than riding on pure power. It was clear as well, once the rain began, MvdP was careful not to take risks and crash, or puncture. He had a sizable gap at that point and cruised to the finish.

What’s next?

But it was his comments about what comes next that stood out most.

With eight world titles secured, van der Poel acknowledged that decisions about continuing in cyclocross are still open. “I still have time,” he said. “It will be a long time before the next cross season is close again,” he said.

What makes this title different, van der Poel emphasized, is its finality. “It’s always special, but this one is unique,” he said. “It makes me the record holder — and to do that in my own country makes it even nicer.”

Right before Christmas, the Dutchman hinted that he may be done with the winter season. In an interview with Het Nieuwsblad, van der Poel said that bowing out from ‘cross is no longer a distant thought.

However, van der Poel’s father, Adrie, clarified that his son may have just been speaking a little off the cuff.

“He may well have said those things, but that’s something you reassess next year,” Papa vdP said to In de Leiderstrui. “He hasn’t said he’s done with cyclocross. He’s simply left an opening.”

The stress and compromises of the CX season

His dad and former world champ himself, said that doing the one-hour ‘cross races are more taxing than it seems.

“Those are not half days,” he said. “You warm up early, race, shower, deal with doping control. If he wins, you’re often still there an hour and a half later. You’re home at seven or eight, then it’s straight to the massage table. You can’t just do that three days in a row without paying for it.”

For now, van der Poel is enjoying the moment while the cycling world waits to see whether the sport’s most dominant cross rider has more chapters left to write. He said he may still do ‘cross next season–but whether that’s a handful of races, or just the worlds itself, he doesn’t know yet.