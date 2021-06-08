Van der Poel takes second Tour de Suisse stage in a row

Mathieu van der Poel took the Tour de Suisse race lead on Tuesday by winning his second stage in a row. The flying Dutchman easily won a reduced bunch sprint and leads Julian Alaphilippe by a solitary second at the top of the GC. Michael Woods was tenth on the day and rose to 20th in the GC. Another Canadian, Nick Zukowsky of Rally, assumed the mountains classification lead.

The Course

Tuesday’s parcours was lumpy at the beginning and end with a flat middle. Two Cat. 3 climbs were situated in the final third of 182 km, the second cresting with 25 km to race. There was an uphill drag to the finish line in Pfaffnau, but of a mild grade.

Lachen – Pfaffnau (182.1 kilometers) today at the #TourdeSuisse It's another hilly stage, easier than the previous one, but with an uphill drag to the line that should make things really interesting. pic.twitter.com/XXOZRRa89n — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) June 8, 2021

The breakaway had similarities to Monday’s: four riders, two of whom were Swiss, one of whom was Claudio Imhof, with Cofidis, the Swiss national team and Rally represented.

There was the possibility of Imhof grabbing the mountains classification lead, but KOM jersey holder Tom Bohli and second place Zukowsky both had teammates to thwart Imhof’s ambitions. Imhof could only take one point atop Bottenwilerstrasse. Zukowsky, on the same points as Bohli, finished ahead of the Swiss to wear the KOM jersey at the end of the day.

Imhof was the first to fall back on the last categorized climb of the day, Ohmstalerstrasse. Back in the peloton, van der Poel attacked, with Alaphilippe taking his wheel. This action created a select group containing Woods.

When the rest of peloton got closer, Alaphilippe attacked again, swooping past the last breakaway hold out.

The French buccaneer still had 23 km to race. Could he hold off a huge chase group? Well, no.

With the world champion back in the streamlined peloton, Ineos provided its engine. At the intermediate sprint, Woods took a second back.

There was a flurry of attacks inside the final 15 km. Iván García Cortina (Spain/Movistar), only +0:12 of race leader Stefan Küng, made a solo raid. With 4 km remaining Cortina had 14 seconds over the field. Küng was at the back of the bunch.

At the red flag the Spaniard’s gap was a mere 5 seconds and he was lassoed with 750 metres remaining. Alaphilippe had a teammate lead him out, but van der Poel accelerated first and quickly took a huge, undeniable lead.

Stage 4 has a single categorized climb, a Cat. 2 peaking 10 km from the Gstaad finish line.

2021 Tour de Suisse Stage 3

1) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) 4:24:26

2) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Deceuninck-Quick Step) s.t.

3) Christoph Laporte (France/Cofidis) s.t.

10) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) s.t.

2021 Tour de Suisse GC

1) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix)

2) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +0:01

3) Stefan Küng (Switzerland/Groupama-FDJ) +0:04

20) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +1:04