Van der Poel will race Strade-Bianche and Milan-San Remo
Wildcard teams announced for Giro d’Italia, Milan-San Remo, Strade-Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico
January 16th, 2020 by Canadian Cycling Magazine | Posted in News | Tags: Mathieu van der Poel, Milan-San Remo, Strade Bianche
Mathieu van der Poel’s team, Alpecin-Fenix, has been invited to race in Strade-Bianche and Milan-San Remo. Van der Poel, a renaissance man of cycling, competes in cyclocross, mountain biking and road cycling. He had already planned to race these two one-day classics but the formal wildcard invitation solidified the races in his busy calendar.
The 24-year-old rider’s team was not invited to race the Giro d’Italia, and, as they are unlikely to race the Vuelta a España, van der Poel will have to wait for 2021 to race his first grand tour.
RCS Sport, the organizers of Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, are also the organizers of the Giro d’Italia and Tirreno-Adriatico. They announced the full list of wildcard teams for all their races on Jan 16.
Here are the 22 teams of the Giro d’Italia 2020! | Ecco le 22 squadre che parteciperanno al Giro d’Italia 2020! | Ya están los 22 equipos que participarán en el Giro d’Italia 2020! pic.twitter.com/spXmuHCNuI
— Giro d’Italia (@giroditalia) January 16, 2020
For the Giro d’Italia, which runs May 9-31, the wildcard teams will be Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè and Vini Zabù-KTM.
#StradeBianche 2020, here are the 23 invited teams! | #StradeBianche 2020, ecco le 23 squadre invitate! pic.twitter.com/MTWzd3GSAD
— Strade Bianche (@StradeBianche) January 16, 2020
The Strade Bianche’s 2020 invites, who will race on Mar. 7, are Alpecin-Fenix, Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Arkéa-Samsic, Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept and Circus-Wanty Gobert.
#TirrenoAdriatico 2020, here are the 24 invited teams! | #TirrenoAdriatico 2020, ecco le 24 squadre invitate! pic.twitter.com/uNfWRxkzGI
— Tirreno Adriatico (@TirrenAdriatico) January 16, 2020
Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Arkéa-Samsic, Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè, Gazprom-RusVelo and Total Direct Énergie will join WorldTour teams at Tirreno-Adriatico, Mar. 11-17.
Milano Sanremo 2020, here are the 25 invited teams! | Milano Sanremo 2020, ecco le 25 squadre invitate! pic.twitter.com/GT3kTLshgv
— Milano Sanremo (@Milano_Sanremo) January 16, 2020
Finally, the Milan-San Remo wildcard teams, racing on Mar. 21, are Alpecin-Fenix, Circus-Wanty Gobert, Gazprom-RusVelo, Arkéa-Samsic, Total Direct Énergie and Vini Zabù-KTM.