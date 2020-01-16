Van der Poel will race Strade-Bianche and Milan-San Remo

Mathieu van der Poel’s team, Alpecin-Fenix, has been invited to race in Strade-Bianche and Milan-San Remo. Van der Poel, a renaissance man of cycling, competes in cyclocross, mountain biking and road cycling. He had already planned to race these two one-day classics but the formal wildcard invitation solidified the races in his busy calendar.

The 24-year-old rider’s team was not invited to race the Giro d’Italia, and, as they are unlikely to race the Vuelta a España, van der Poel will have to wait for 2021 to race his first grand tour.

RCS Sport, the organizers of Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo, are also the organizers of the Giro d’Italia and Tirreno-Adriatico. They announced the full list of wildcard teams for all their races on Jan 16.

For the Giro d’Italia, which runs May 9-31, the wildcard teams will be Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè and Vini Zabù-KTM.

The Strade Bianche’s 2020 invites, who will race on Mar. 7, are Alpecin-Fenix, Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Arkéa-Samsic, Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept and Circus-Wanty Gobert.

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Arkéa-Samsic, Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè, Gazprom-RusVelo and Total Direct Énergie will join WorldTour teams at Tirreno-Adriatico, Mar. 11-17.

Finally, the Milan-San Remo wildcard teams, racing on Mar. 21, are Alpecin-Fenix, Circus-Wanty Gobert, Gazprom-RusVelo, Arkéa-Samsic, Total Direct Énergie and Vini Zabù-KTM.