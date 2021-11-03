Home > News

Van der Poel’s ProTeam Alpecin-Fenix will receive automatic WorldTour race spots again in 2022

Belgian squad was seventh in UCI 2021 team rankings

November 3, 2021

After finishing sixth in the UCI’s team rankings for the 2021 season, Mathieu van der Poel’s ProTeam level Alpecin-Fenix will receive automatic WorldTour invites again in 2022.

Van der Poel led the way for his squad, taking seven WorldTour victories, including a stage of the Tour de France where he wore yellow for 6 days, and Strade Bianche during the season. He finished seventh in the individual standings. Other key wins came from Jasper Philipsen in the Vuelta a España and Tim Merlier in the Tour de France. Philipsen was 15th ranked and Merlier 19th.

Another ProTeam, Arkea-Samsic, placed 17th in the UCI Team Rankings, better than four WorldTour squads. It will receive automatic places in WorldTour one-day races, but still must get wildcard invitations from stage races and Grand Tours. Nairo Quintana was the squad’s top-ranked rider.

Sitting atop the 2021 team rankings was Deceuninck-Quick Step, with Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma on the “podium”. The top-ranked rider was the irrepressible Tadej Pogačar, who earned his second Tour de France title, the UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and Il Lombardia in 2021. Canada’s Michael Woods was 13th ranked, with the second highest ranked Canadian Guillaume Boivin at 268th.

Canada was the 17th-ranked nation, between the U.S.A. and Poland. Belgium was number one.