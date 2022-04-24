Van Vleuten wins second Liège-Bastogne-Liège title

Annemiek van Vleuten was the strongest on the two final climbs of Sunday’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège and took a solo victory, her second in sixth editions of the race. It was her third win of the season but her first WorldTour triumph of the year, after coming runner up in Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders and La Fleche Wallonne. Leah Kirchmann, who was in the second main breakaway of the day, was top Canadian.

The Course

Seven climbs awaited the peloton over 142.1 km. After a general decanting on the first five ascents, the decisive skirmishes would be on La Redoute (2.8 km of 8.9 percent) with 33 km to go and Roche-aux-Facons (2.8 km at 6.2 percent) peaking 10 km before the finish line in Liege.

The Canadian contingent was Alison Jackson (Liv), Magdeleine Vallieres (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB), Leah Kirchmann (Team DSM), Gabrielle Pilote Fortin of Cofidis and Olivia Baril (Valcar-Travel and Services), the top Canuck in La Fleche Wallonne.

Vallieres was part of an early breakaway that made it over the first five climbs. Kirchmann bounded away with the next breakaway, an octet. UAE Team ADQ worked to bring it back. Kirchmann’s group had 1:25 over the peloton by the Côte de Desnié, the third from last climb.

La Redoute

With the remnants of the Kirchmann break only 14 seconds ahead, van Vleuten attacked, went straight through the escapees and crested first. Swiss rider Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) joined her in trying to stay clear on the way to Roche-aux-Facons. Kirchmann found herself in a third group on the road. The race regrouped with 23 km to go.

Aussie Grace Brown of FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope went solo on the way to the final climb.

Roche-aux-Facons

Again van Vleuten attacked on the Roche-aux-Facons, moving right through Brown and once more cresting alone.

Brown, Demi Vollering, Marta Cavalli, Elisa Longo-Borghini and Ashleigh Moolman made up the high-powered pursuit group heading towards the line in Liège.

Van Vleuten stayed clear, winning by 43 seconds over Brown, with last year’s champion Vollering completing the podium.

2022 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

1) Annemiek van Vleuten (The Netherlands/Movistar) 3:52:32

2) Grace Brown (Australia/FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) +0:43

3) Demi Vollering (The Netherlands/SD Worx) s.t.

31) Leah Kirchmann (Canada/DSM) +4:49

36) Olivia Baril (Canada/Valcar-Travel and Services) s.t.

61) Alison Jackson (Canada/Liv) +12:57

63) Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada/EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) s.t.