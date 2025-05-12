Vanessa Montrichard steps up: Hamilton rider shines in elite debut

In her first year racing as an elite, Hamilton’s Vanessa Montrichard is already making waves. The 19-year-old cyclist, now riding with TaG Cycling, has had impressive rides on both on the road and track.

Montrichard’s journey into the sport began in 2018, inspired by her father’s passion for mountain biking. “Eventually, he got me in a club—NCCH in Hamilton,” she said. That decision would spark a steady progression into competitive racing and ultimately, a place among Canada’s elite.

Based in Hamilton, Montrichard is both a road and track racer. The speed and skills from the track helps her on the road—the quickness in her legs, as well as navigating her way through a large pack. But she knows she can still continue to progress in the sport.

“Just reflecting on the Tour de Bloom, the top riders have 10 to 15 years of experience on me,” she said. “I’m still a young, developing rider with lots to learn—mentally and physically.”

She is on a new team for her first year elite, TaG Cycling. “TaG has been amazing!” she said of TaG Cycling, led by Olympian Lesley Tomlinson and race director Barry Coles-Lyster. “I’m very grateful I got to work with Barry these past races. And of course, we have lots of great riders—Sidney Swierenga, Carson Mattern, and Ethan Powell, to name a few.”

Her season has been solid both on the boards and on the pavement. On the track, she earned a podium finish in the elimination race at the UCI C2 event in Bromont. On the road, she made her mark with two top-ten finishes and a white jersey in the opening stage of Tour de Bloom. She also gained valuable experience racing Valley of the Sun and Tucson Bicycle Classic with TaG.

Looking ahead, all eyes are on the road nationals. “That’s my main focus right now,” she says. “I want to do well there.”

Montrichard credits her growth to the support she’s received both past and present. “I want to thank Richard Wooles, my coach for the past couple of years,” she added. “This year I started working with Ed Veal. He has a unique coaching style—very approachable and local to me, which is a great benefit. I also wanted to thank LIUNA local 837 for all of their support.”

With big races on the horizon and a solid foundation in place, Vanessa Montrichard is clearly just getting started.