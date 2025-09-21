Veenhoven leads Visma sweep at Tour de Gatineau road race

Nienke Veenhoven of the Netherlands powered to victory Saturday in the road race at the Tour de Gatineau, capping a dominant display by Visma–Lease a Bike.

The 122.1-km event was 11 laps of a technical circuit through downtown Hull. Visma – Lease a Bike set the pace early and never relinquished control. The Dutch WorldTour team drove a 12-rider move that thinned the field and would dictate the outcome.

Visma victorious

Veenhoven crossed the line first. She was ahead of Italian teammate Martina Fidanza and France’s Margaux Vigie to complete a sweep of the podium for the Dutch team.

The home crowd had plenty to cheer for as well. Québec’s Laury Milette, riding for Team Québec, was part of the lead selection. She was joined fellow Canucs Joséphine Péloquin (LA Sweat), Mathilde Huot (Milton Révolution CC) and Ontario’s Skyler Goudswaard (The Cyclery).

Milette earned two special jerseys. She was best Canadian and best Québécoise, while Veenhoven added the best young rider’s award to her victory. Visma’s Lieke Nooijen took the sprinter’s prize, and the team collectively was named most combative.

Spectators lined the route around Place Laval, creating what organizers called an electric atmosphere for one of the country’s premier women’s cycling events.

The Tour de Gatineau concludes Sunday with the criterium stage.