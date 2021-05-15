Victor Lafay’s first professional victory is Stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia

Victor Lafay of Cofidis claimed his first professional win in Saturday’s eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia, winning solo from a breakaway. The GC men kept their powder dry for Sunday’s more challenging stage, and Attila Valter retained the pink jersey.

The Course

Saturday’s west to east route in Southern Italy seemed too hard for the sprinters but the last climb, 3.1 km of 6.5 percent, wasn’t tough enough for a proper GC skirmish. A day for the breakaway?

The Apennines could make for a great showdown between the #Giro GC contenders today, as they race travels from Foggia to Guardia Sanframondi. pic.twitter.com/7IfxdsoMMY — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) May 15, 2021

It took a long time for the day’s breakaway to form, several efforts getting shut down after the start in Foggia. The pace was frantic, and for a short distance the pink jersey was distanced. Finally, affairs normalized and a nontet formed and yanked out several minutes.

Double stage winner and points classification leader Caleb Ewan (Australia/Lotto-Soudal) had to abandon with knee issues.

Unfortunately @CalebEwan had to abandon #giro with pain in the knee. — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) May 15, 2021

In the peloton, Antoine Duchesne and Groupama-FDJ controlled the pace for pink jersey Attila Valter.

There was a 19 km, 4.6 percent Cat. 2 climb just past the midpoint of the route, and at its foot, the breakaway had a 7:00 gap. At the crest, where Kobe Goossens (Belgium/Lotto Soudal) was first over, the gap was slightly bigger. This boded well for the fugitives.

The peloton woke up before the peak to get into position for the long descent off Bocca della Selva. The escapees started skirmishing on the way to the final climb, hoping to thin out the numbers.

Giovanni Carboni (Italy/Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) and Victor Campernaerts (Belgium/Qhuebeka-Assos) went clear of the others as the climb began and then the Italian in the Barney the Purple Dinosaur kit pulled away with 3 km to go.Lafay emerged from the chase to fly past Carboni with 2.2 km remaining.

With Lafay having taken the stage, attention shifted back to the peloton. João Almeida led home a GC gang 25 strong 4:48 later.

Sunday holds another summit finish, with the final couple of kilometres graveled.

2021 Giro d’Italia Stage 8

1) Victory Lafay (France/Cofidis) 4:06:47

2) Francesco Lavazzi (Italy/EOLO-Kometa) +0:36

3) Nikias Arndt (Germany/DSM) +0:37



2021 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Attila Valter (Hungary/Groupama-FDJ) 31:10:53

2) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +0:11

3) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos) +0:16