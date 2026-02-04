Victoria council shelves new bike and bus lanes

A plan to redesign Quadra Street in Saanich will no longer include protected bike lanes, according to The Times Colonist. At a Monday meeting, council voted to scrap not only those, but also transit-only lane and expanded sidewalks elements from the project. They had been part of a broader vision to improve transit, cycling, and pedestrian access along the corridor.

Mayor Dean Murdock said while he supports active transportation, the timing isn’t right for major changes on Quadra Street. “I wanted to ensure any changes were handled in conjunction with the regional transportation planning process,” he said.

Divided council

Coun. Zac De Vries was not a fan of the move. “This just pushes out something that’s inevitable,” he said. “Improvements are needed to help people move safely and efficiently through our community. We need to be ready when the time comes.”

The revised plan also eliminates “hubs” at Beckwith Avenue and Chatterton Way. Those areas were intended for mixed-use development. That meant commercial services, public spaces, and higher-density housing.

Other revisions for the plan

Building heights along north Quadra Street will now be capped at four storeys. This effectively kiboshes six-storey apartment buildings in areas near Swan Lake and the Lochside Trail. Coun. Colin Plant said the move responds to community feedback, while De Vries argued it caters to the loudest voices rather than the broader public interest.

Council tasked staff with incorporating the revisions into the draft plan. They are expected back by late March.

“The community is aging. Different forms of housing are needed for seniors to remain in place,” Coun. Karen Harper said. She also said that the plan could help older residents stay in their neighborhoods safely.

Despite the hulabaloo, Murdock said he hopes the council’s direction offers a vision “more people can see themselves in.”

Allowing scooters an wheelchairs in bike lanes

In other Vic bikin’ news, a councillor is pushing to let mobility scooters and wheelchairs legally use bike lanes. Coun. Dave Thompson said he will present a motion Thursday asking council and other municipalities to press the province to change rules that currently restrict three- and four-wheeled devices to sidewalks, as reported by cheknews.

Thompson says seniors and people with disabilities often find sidewalks unsafe. Bike lanes, however are smoother and faster. “Removing this prohibition would enhance the ability of some seniors and people with disabilities to be active and engaged,” he said. The motion is backed by BC Cycling Coalition, Capital Bike, and senior advocacy groups.