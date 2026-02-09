Victoria may let mobility scooters use bike lanes

Lots going on on Vancouver Island lately, in terms of bikes, both good and bad. A recent decision by Saanich council–a municipality on the outskirts of Victoria, kiboshed a plan to redesign Quadra Street. It will no longer include protected bike lanes. Last week, Saanich council voted to remove not only those, but also transit-only lanes and expanded sidewalks elements from the project. Initially, they had been part of a broader vision to improve transit, cycling, and pedestrian access along the corridor.

Victoria council, on the other hand, is pushing the provincial government to allow mobility scooters and motorized wheelchairs to legally use bike lanes. According to officials, they say it would improve accessibility and safety for residents navigating the city’s streets.

That push took shape in a motion passed recently, calling on the province to update the Motor Vehicle Act. Right now, the law restricts these low-speed vehicles to sidewalks and crosswalks. Councillors say it can be narrow, uneven, or obstructed by trees, poles, and other obstacles.

“Sidewalks aren’t always safe or practical for everyone,” Coun. Dave Thompson, who introduced the motion, said to the Times Colonist. “Bike lanes are wider, smoother, and free from many of the hazards. Those things make pedestrian routes challenging, especially for mobility devices.”

Thompson also said that Quebec has already adopted similar legislation, allowing scooters and wheelchairs to use designated bike paths. And btw, Montreal and Quebec in general have done some pretty great stuff for cycling. Although, with a new administration some of the future plans for the province–notably Montreal, have come under threat. Thankfully, cyclists are fighting back.

As far as the council’s request, it will be forwarded to the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities in April. The Union of B.C. Municipalities will also get word in the fall, where it will be considered by other local governments. Mayor Marianne Alto said she will also write to provincial and federal authorities urging a review of modern vehicle designs and their impact on vulnerable road users.

That’s not just cyclists–there are also pedestrians, and people using mobility devices.

Thompson mentioned a rise in collisions involving vehicles and pedestrians or cyclists this year. He said while municipalities can improve street design and enforcement, provincial legislation ultimately governs who can safely share roads and bike lanes. Updating the law, he added, would recognize the growing number of residents relying on mobility scooters to get around and make Victoria’s streets safer for everyone.

Every day here on Canadian Cycling Magazine we see some great news for bike lanes…and then some bad ones. The news cycle is fun, ain’t it? (Well actually it’s totally not. But anyway.)