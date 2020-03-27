Victoria shop replaces health care workers stolen bike

A local bike shop in Victoria, B.C. has stepped up to help one health care worker in the fight against COVID-19.

When Oak Bay Bicycles heard the story of a local health care worker, identified only as Becky, they decided to help out. Becky had finished working a 12-hour shift when she discovered her bike had been stolen. Oak Bay Bikes contacted Norco Bicycles, and the two worked together to replace Becky’s stolen ride, no cost.

Oak Bay Bicycles remains open during COVID-19 outbreak, and is giving health care workers service priority for the foreseeable future. The long-standing Victoria shop is also offering health care workers free loaner bikes while their personal ride is getting repaired.

Like many shops, OBB remains open during the COVID-19 outbreak but has adjusted how they operate to meet the new, eleveated health standards. The shop is only accepting customers through its back parking lot entry, where it has installed a hand washing station. OBB is also offering free pickup and delivery service for purchases and repairs.