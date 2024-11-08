Video Vault

All the latest videos to get you stoked to ride your bike. From a journey of self-healing to the community creation of a legendary trail and the random but totallyl awesome Ramper Camper. We watch it all, so you can just watch the good stuff. Enjoy and happy Friday.

Healing journey

After a major bike crash and injury, adventure athlete Rebecca Rusch found herself forced to rethink her priorities. Her recovery journey took her to the vast landscapes of Bears Ears National Monument, accompanied by her friend Steve “Doom” Fassbinder. It was there, in the wild expanse, that she reconnected deeply with nature. The experience brought a renewed sense of purpose, blending personal healing with a commitment to preserving wild places—a new layer in her mission to protect the land she loves.

The OG

Pure shredding from one of the best to ever do it: Thomas Vanderham.

The Blue Ribbon

Introducing “Blue Ribbon,” the newest public trail on Galbraith Mountain in Bellingham, WA. This trail is the product of years of permit battles, countless hours of machine work, and the dedication of a stellar volunteer crew. The result? A mind-bending descent that’s already a must-ride.

Remy in Genova