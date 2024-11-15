Video Vault

All the lastest MTB media in one place. We spend all week stariing at MTB sites so you don’t have to (not that there’s anything wrong with that). Here are the vids that we loved this week.

Gee Atherton in Kazakhstan

Gee Atherton’s Ridgeline project first hit the screens of YouTube back in December of 2020. Now he visits the incredible terrain of Kazakhstan in Ridgeline VI. Who knew the home country of the fictional Borat was so incredible beautiful. This is by far the most visually-pleasing video released lately and is a pleasure to watch from start to finish. Sit back and enjoy.

Thomas Genon and Eliott Lapotre in France

Enjoy Thomas Genon and Eliott Lapotre are absolutely pinned in this video as the ride through the loam of France. Crissing and crossing through an incredible track, if this doesn’t make you want to ride, you may want to check your pulse.

Rémy Métailler in Squamish

Rémy Métailler tackles the many different routes down Gouranga in Squamish, BC. If you’ve ridden this infamous trail you know how gnarly it is.