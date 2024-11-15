Video Vault
From the mountains of Kazakhstan to the dunes of Chile, the loamers of BC and the privateer trail on the world cup
All the lastest MTB media in one place. We spend all week stariing at MTB sites so you don’t have to (not that there’s anything wrong with that). Here are the vids that we loved this week.
Gee Atherton in Kazakhstan
Gee Atherton’s Ridgeline project first hit the screens of YouTube back in December of 2020. Now he visits the incredible terrain of Kazakhstan in Ridgeline VI. Who knew the home country of the fictional Borat was so incredible beautiful. This is by far the most visually-pleasing video released lately and is a pleasure to watch from start to finish. Sit back and enjoy.
Thomas Genon and Eliott Lapotre in France
Enjoy Thomas Genon and Eliott Lapotre are absolutely pinned in this video as the ride through the loam of France. Crissing and crossing through an incredible track, if this doesn’t make you want to ride, you may want to check your pulse.
Rémy Métailler in Squamish
Kurt Sorge in Chile
Dirt Surfin follows a hefty crew; Kurt Sorge, Andreu Lacondeguy and Alex Volokhov as they ride the Atacama Desert. “I’ve been really interested in South America in general and especially Chile. You know, it’s kind of got that perfect mix of mountains and then coastline. This is like my third or fourth trip to South America for freeriding, and what I learned is that you need time here. This place is actually endless—literally, you could spend your whole career just running new lines every day. This place is so big, bigger than anything we’ve ever seen in Europe or North America. There’s no way to see it all in one trip. I just knew I needed to make it down here and start exploring.”–Kurt Sorge
Privateer Project in Poland
Ever wonder what it would take to run as a privateer on the world cup? Episode two of the Privateer Project takes us to Szczyrk, Poland for round two of the 2024 world cup series.
Riding the rail bike
Were you as impressed as we were with this guy? Here’s how his rail bike works.