Video Vault

All the latest videos to get you stoked to ride your bike. From the legendary trails of Black Rock, Oregon and the launch of a new Atherton bike, to Norco’s eye-catching kit and the Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli XC’s 2024 season. We watch it all, so you can just watch the good stuff. Enjoy and happy Friday.

A new beginning

The history, rebirth and future of the legendary Black Rock trails in Oregon. From the days of New World Disorder videos to the dillapidated crumbling of wooden stunts, comes the rebirth of the passio and the work it takes to reimagine this epic spot.

Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli XC looks back at 2024

Injuries, comebacks, massive wins, and rainbow jerseys—Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli XC has been keeping us on the edge of our seats all season long. From dramatic highs to jaw-dropping moments, this team just doesn’t quit. And with riders like Evie Richards and Riley Amos, you’ll see XC racing—and these legends—in a whole new light.

Atherton S.150 walk through

The S.150 is built for riders who want to have a blast on every trail. Its mullet setup keeps it playful and responsive, and with 150mm of rear travel paired with 160mm up front, it’ll tackle jumps or power through rough terrain.

Hard MTB League

Wondering what the Hard MTB League is all about? This video helps explain the vision for the event and follows riders on a test event that happened recently in Idaho.

Norco Kit

For the 2024 UCI downhill season, the Norco Race Division had one clear goal with their kits: shake things up. UK designers Nick Larsen and Paul Bliss brought this vision to life. Creating five wildly different themes for the kits, helmets and frames. Each design turned heads, ramping up the impact as the season progressed. The designs peaked with the Canadian Roots kit at the season finale in Mont-Sainte-Anne—a fitting tribute to Norco’s heritage.

Toronto’s Drifter Snowbikes has been making snowbikes since way back when. With the passing of Dave “Drifter” Stewart (RIP), the company continues on, with Revelstoke’s Dustin Cyganik seriously keeping the dream alive.