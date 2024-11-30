Video Vault

All the latest videos to get you stoked to ride your bike (or if local weather isn’t permitting, then just dream about riding your bike). We watch it all, so you can just watch the good stuff. Enjoy and happy Friday.

Liasion

While it isn’t new Semenuk footage, it’s new to the interweb. And anything Semenuk does is worth watching. Even if it’s ten years old. Shot by Rupert Walker in 2014. This is a 3 part video with urban riding in Vancouver, forest ripping on the Sunshine Coast and pure awesome shredding at the Kamloops Bike Ranch.

Do you even bench?

A nearly instant classic from Fabio Wibmer’s cousin, this video has Danny MacAskill’s influence written all over it. Regadless of the influence, Gabriel Wibmer is an absolute trials ripper and the creativity he put into this video makes it well worth the watch.

Taj in the Woods

The BMX legend is always up to something new and intriguing. Seeing him slowly get back on a bike after having some of his vertebrae fused together is awesome. Taj’s style is distinct and timeless. While he’s not boosting the biggest jumps, throwing his signature downside tailwhip or doing anything revolutionary on a bike, it doesn’t matter. The world always needs more footage of Taj shredding.

Frameworks 2024 Season Recap

A recap of the intrepid Frameworks Racing team. It’s easy to root for the underdogs, especially when they’re riding such innovative bikes.

Trek Factory Racing DH history

An awesome look at what Trek Factory Racing has achieved since their formation in 2019.

A taste of Italy

Scotty Laughland spends ten days touring the bike trails in Italy. Now that sounds like a freaking dream vacation huh? Sign me up. I’m in.

MTB at Slayground

Any time you get to see what Axell Hodges’ Slayground looks like is a good day. Some seriously gnarly stuff, ridden by some seriously talented athletes.

Kasso what?

Okay, okay, it ain’t mountain biking, but what the heck is this? Remember the Most Extreme Elimination Challenge? It’s kinda like that, only for skateboarders. It would be way cooler if they brought back Kenny Blankenship. Wouldn’t it be rad to create something like this for bikes?