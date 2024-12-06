Video Vault

More videos from this week’s barrage of MTB media. From SXS commercials to rare 2001 footage, Brett Tippie on addiction to the best DH runs of 2024. We’ve watched it all so you can simply sit back and enjoy the best of the best.

But do you have a SXS?

You’ve got the $7000 bike. You’ve got the $500 helmet. $200 pants, $300 shoes, $100 jersey and $75 gloves. You look ther part. But do you have a $20,000 Can Am Defender? No? Well you’re not a mountain biker quite yet… at least not on Brett Rheeder’s level anyway. Although this is an ad for Can Am, it’s a damn good one.

Tippie on addiction

Canadian MTB icon Brett Tippie opens up about his struggles with addiction. He speaks of living on the streets, not sleeping for ten days and what it took to get out of the gutter. All with his trademark massive, toothy smile. Gotta love Tippie.

Backyard Battle

The Monster Backyard Battle continues, this time at Paul Couderc’s backyard paradise. Watch Graham Aggasiz hit some of the sickest jumps in Europe with a solid crew of riders.

2001

Rumour has it, this video was found in VHS format in a thrift store in Vancouver. Transferred to digital and posted on YouTube this video was produced in the early 2000s. 47 minutes of early MTB mayhem.

Oisin O’Callaghan

A documentary about Oisin O’Callaghan’s rise to thirteenth position overall in the UCI World Cup. The Irish YT Mob rider hasn’t stood on the podium since Sept. 2023, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t putting in the work. This doc follows his life through his World Cup career.

Best women’s DH runs of 2024

Ten minutes of the best women’s DH runs from 2024. So good. Myriam Nicole, Vali Holl, Tahnee Seagrave, Marine Cabirou Eleanora Farina. We love DH!

Best men’s DH runs of 2024

11 minutes of the best men’s downhill runs of 2024. What’s not to love. From the stoke of the announcers to the roar from the crowd and the sheer aggression the riders put into it what’s not to love about UCI DH?