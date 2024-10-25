Video vault

All the lastest from the MTB wing of the internet in one place. Failures, successes and good old-fashioned, get-stoked riding. From ten-year-old whiz kids, to the legendary Hans Rey. We’ve been scouring the internet all week and these are the videos worth watching. We watch it all so you don’t have to (because let’s face it, there are some real duds out there).

Say what you will, nothing will ever be more entertaining than watching other people crash.

Ten-year-old ripper

Imagine being able to rip like this at ten-years-old. Who can do a no-foot can can before they even have armpit hair? This kid can. It’s crazy. This kid can boost too. The next generation of riders are going to be doing things we never could have dreamt up.

Cerro Abajo!

The first Cerro Abajo event took place last weekend and Tomas Slavik took the win. Just barely. He did need to hit speeds of 70 kmph on the course and take some serious risks. The old man (he’s 38) is definitely a contender on the urban downhill series.

Hans No Way Rey in Vancouver

Hans “No Way” Rey heads to Vancouver with a couple other legends. Namely Steve Peat and Wade Simmons. Spending five days in Vancouver with Simmons as a guide is one solid plan. They start with Eagle Mountain then head to Burnaby, the Northshore, the North Shore Bike Park, Squamish. Lions Gate and West Point. Bonus footage; pizza party at Jackson Goldstone’s house!

Megavalanche

Ever wondered what the heck riding in Megavalanche actually looks like? This is a small taste of the madness. Fairclough tests his metal against a bunch of enduro maniacs. Would you want to race in this?

C’est Aggaziz!

Kamloops’ Graham Agassiz heads to France to ride Paul Couderc’s backyard. Couderc has one seriously rad backyard. These jumps are absolutely massive. But we’d expect nothing less from Agassiz. And of course, the next generation of Kamloops rippers, Soren Farenholtz absolutely sends it.